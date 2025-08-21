Home Improvement Stars Reunite 26 Years Later on Tim Allen's Shifting Gears

Getty

Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning will all appear on Tim Allen's ABC sitcom Shifting Gears.

It's Tool Time all over again.

On Wednesday, Tim Allen's sitcom Shifting Gears shared a video from the set of Season 2, teasing a long-awaited Home Improvement reunion with Allen's former costars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning.

Richardson previously played Jill Taylor, the wife of Allen's Tim Taylor, on the classic ABC series -- while Karn starred as Tim's Tool Time costar Al Borland, and Dunning took over Pamela Anderson's role as the show's "Tool Time Girl," joining the show as Heidi in its third season.

The video shows the trio showing up on the Disney lot to film for Allen's new show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The footage starts with Richardson, Karn and Dunning showing up at their old show's soundstage, as Allen shouts, 'Hey, what are you doing? Wrong set! Shifting Gears, it's over here, come on! Keep it moving people, let's go. Keep it moving."

The caption, meanwhile, confirms the episode will air October 1, the show's Season 2 premiere. Per Entertainment Weekly, the characters will support Allen's Matt Parker "in an unexpected way" on the new season.

The reunion comes after years of talk about a possible revival of the series, with Allen telling TooFab in 2024 that "There's always been serious talks about it."

"Because we never finished where the boys went. We've always discussed where those boys are now, we've thought about it," he said, referring to on-screen sons played by Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Zachery Ty Bryan and Taran Noah Smith.

"It gets a little complex in this world of contracts and previous ownership, so it's stuff I cant talk about," he added of the holdup.

His comments came after Richardson claimed last year that she has "never" been asked about doing another show.

"It was so weird, I would hear he [Allen] was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas]," Richardson said on a March episode of the Back to the Best podcast.