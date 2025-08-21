Jack White Fires Back After Trump White House Calls Him a 'Has-Been Loser'

Getty

After criticizing Trump's "disgusting" White House redecorations, White was called a "washed up, has-been loser," and hit back with a scathing social media takedown, calling "being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads" a "badge of honor."

Jack White is going head-to-head with President Donald Trump's administration on social media -- and he's not holding back.

It began earlier this week after the ex-White Stripes frontman shared his brutally honest thoughts on Trump's redecoration of the White House on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room," White, 50, captioned a photo of Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in the Oval Office, which showed Trump's gold makeover of his office. "Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie 'Idiocracy'."

"Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it?" he added. "What an embarrassment to American history. Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

In response, White House communications director Steven Cheung called out White in a statement to The Daily Beast.

"Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career," he said. "It's apparent he's been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People's House.'"

On Wednesday, White hit back in a scathing social media post, sharing a lengthy statement in an Instagram carousel, which also featured photos of Trump, a shot of his paving of the historic Rose Garden, and screenshots of tweets.

The rocker began his statement by showing Cheung's statement, before he went off on Cheung, Trump, and his administration.

"Listen, I'm an artist and not a politician so I'm in no need to give my answer or opinion on anything if I'm not inspired or compelled," White wrote, "but how funny that it wasn't me calling out trump's blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc. his ridiculous 'wall' construction, his attacks on the disabled, his attempted coup and mob insurrection and destruction of the sacred halls of congress, his disparaging sexist and pedophilic remarks about women, his obvious attempts at distraction about being a close personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein and his inclusion in the Epstein files, his ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty, his attempts to dismantle healthcare, his obvious wimpy and pathetic kowtowing to the dictators Putin and Kim Jong Un, his nazi like rallies, his attempts to sell merchandise and products like Goya beans through the office of the President, his fake 'gunshot to the ear' that he showed no medical records or photographs of, his constant, constant, constant lying to the American people, etc. etc. etc."

"No, it wasn't me calling out any of that, it was the f--king DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults," he continued. "How petty and pathetic and thin skinned could this administration get? "Masquerading as a real artist"? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving!"

As for Cheung's comment that White is "masquerading as a real artist," the singer said, "Well here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being."

"He's masquerading as a christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy. He's been masquerading as a businessman for decades as nothing he's involved in has prospered except by using other people's money to find loophole after loophole and grift after grift. His staff of professional liar toadies like Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt have been covering up and masking his fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a daily basis," White wrote, before responding to Cheung accusing him of having "ample time" on his hands.

"That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything. There is no progress with him, only smoke and mirrors and tax breaks for the ultra wealthy," he continued. "So maga folk, enjoy your concrete paving over of the rose garden, your 200 million dollar ballroom in the White House, and your gaudy ass gold spray painted trinkets from Home Depot, cause he ain't spending any money on helping YOU unless you fit into his white supremascist [sic] country club rich idiot agenda."

The "Seven Nation Army" singer went on to call out Trump's supporters.

"Wow, he hates who you hate....good for you, be proud of yourselves, how christian of you all," White wrote. "The only way you can support this conman is because you are a victim of the 2 party system and you 'defend your guy no matter what he does'. No intelligent person can defend this low life fascist. This bankrupter of casinos. This failed seller of trump steaks, trump vodka, trump water, etc. This man and his goon squad have failed upwards for decades and have fleeced the American people over and over. This professional golf cheat, this grifter who has hundreds of thousands of deaths from his inaction of the pandemic on his hands, this man that the majority of the country somehow were fooled into supporting and voting into office (through the flawed electoral college) and their love of reality television stars."

And as for how he feels about being criticized by the administration, White said, "Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me, because anyone who trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves."

White clarified that he's "not a Democrat either," but "a human being raised in Detroit, I'm an artist who's owned his own businesses like his own upholstery shop and recording label since he was 21 years old who has enough street sense to know when a 3 card monte dealer is a cheap grifter and a thief."

The "Blue Orchid" singer also shared more in the caption of his post, writing, "I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world. I don't always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don't always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration, I'm not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930's Germany."