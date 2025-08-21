How Fans Reacted to Millie Bobby Brown Baby News: 'Stranger Things Have Happened'

Getty

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she adopted a baby girl -- and fans are mind-blown that the young actress they watched grow up on Stranger Things is officially a mother.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old actress announced on Instagram that she and her husband Jake Bongiovi have become parents, revealing they recently adopted a baby girl.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," she wrote in a statement, which was shown in a cute graphic. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3," Brown added, signing both her and Bongiovi's names.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to news, with many users bringing up the wild fact that nearly 10 years have passed throughout Stranger Things' run.

Brown was only 12 when the Netflix series began, with the show wrapping filming on its fifth and final season in late December when the star was 20. It's been over three years since the last season of Stranger Things was released in 2022. In the time since, Brown became engaged, got married, and welcomed a child -- all before turning 22 -- something that fans seemed to have trouble wrapping their heads around.

"millie bobby brown adopting a baby is freaking insane….. but then again Stranger Things have happened," a user wrote.

"the concept of millie bobby brown being a mother. wow times flies," another said.



"stranger things has been going on for so long that an 11 year old millie bobby brown experienced her first kiss filming on that show, and now she's married with a daughter," a third person wrote, while another noted, "millie bobby brown got married and has a kid now and stranger things season 5 STILL hasn't dropped."

Other users poked fun at themselves as they brought up Brown's young age.

"millie bobby brown is married and adopted a child at 21… i need to get my life together," a fan wrote.

"the news that 21yo married millie bobby brown has adopted a baby whilst my 26yo ass is on twitter having heated discussions about tv shows and pip culture has hit me like a nuclear bomb. my goodness," another said.

Brown's exciting news comes just over a year after the Enola Holmes star and the 23-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi clandestinely tied the knot in a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family" in May 2024, per People.

The couple has been "very low-key" about most of their relationship, since first sparking romance rumors in June 2021.

Now, they're clearly looking to keep that tradition going with this new addition to the family. There were no pictures shared, nor did they let fans know when they adopted the baby or how old she is.

A week ago, the actress did raise eyebrows when she appeared in a social media post carrying a baby while walking in her sister's wedding. She did not acknowledge the baby in her caption, where she wrote simply, "Big sis said I do."

In March, though, the actress did open up about wanting to have a large family with Bongiovi, and start sooner rather than later.

Talking on the Smartless podcast, Brown said, "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

"And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," she added.