Millie Bobby Brown Announces New Baby by Adoption with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is stepping into the world of parenthood, dropping the bombshell announcement to her Instagram page on Thursday in a shared post with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star shared a graphic message with the news, writing, "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

The 21-year-old signed off, "And then there were 3," signing both her and Jake's names.

The exciting news comes just over a year after Brown and the 23-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi clandestinely tied the knot in a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family" in May 2024, per People.

The couple has been "very low-key" about most of their relationship, since first sparking romance rumors in June 2021.

Now, they're clearly looking to keep that tradition going with this new addition to the family. There were no pictures shared, nor did they let fans know when they adopted the baby or how old she is.

A week ago, the actress did raise eyebrows when she appeared in a social media post carrying a baby while walking in her sister's wedding. She did not acknowledge the baby in her caption, where she wrote simply, "Big sis said I do."

In March, though, the actress did open up about wanting to have a large family with Bongiovi, and start sooner rather than later.

Talking on the Smartless podcast, Brown said, "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

"And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," she added.

"It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing," she explained. "And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So it is definitely in our future."