Patrick Mahomes' Father Reveals How He Apologized for 2024 DWI Arrest Before Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes admitted he was "hurt" by his father's DWI scandal before the 2024 Super Bowl.

During a discussion on ESPN's The Kingdom, which aired on Wednesday, Aug. 20, Patrick opened up about the impact of Pat Mahomes Sr.'s DWI arrest on his mindset during the most important time of his year.

"It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recalled. "I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that like, you can't keep doing the same things."

Pat Sr. said he was also affected by his decisions during that time and how Patrick had to deal with his arrest in the public eye.

"For him to have to answer questions about me was probably the most embarrassing thing I've ever been through in my life," he said on episode three of the series. He recalled taking accountability straight away and apologized to Patrick.

"I called [Patrick] right after and I told him, I said, 'I'm sorry that it's taking away from your time and taking away from your focus,'" he explained.

Patrick's wife, Brittany -- whom he shares three children with Sterling, 3, Bronze, 2, and Golden, 7 months -- said "it finally hit him [Pat Sr.]" that his kids and grandkids "are watching" his behavior.

When it comes to drinking Pat Sr. admitted that he "never really thought" he had any issues, saying, "It was just something that I've always done, just something that's in the game. I went out, partied a little bit, wasn't always where I was supposed to be."

He did feel that because he was "considered one of the best athletes in the world" it led him to take advantage of certain "privileges."

"Some of them you shouldn't take, and I took my fair share of them," he admitted.

Pat Sr. was a professional baseball player. He played as a pitcher in Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003, and also had stints in Nippon Professional Baseball and minor league baseball.

In February 2024, Pat Sr. was arrested in Tyler, Texas for DWI after recording a blood alcohol content of 0.23. TMZ obtained police body cam footage where he can be heard pleading with cops to let him off, telling one officer: "My son is getting ready to play in the f--king Super Bowl, OK? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you. I've had some drinks. But he can't have this right now. Listen, this can't happen."

After submitting a guilty plea in August 2024, Pat Sr. told reporters he's given up drinking in wake of the arrest and he served a 10-day sentence in county jail in October.

In 2018, Pat Sr. served 40 days in county jail following a previous DWI arrest.