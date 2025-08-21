How Sydney Sweeney Dealt With Her 'Engagement Falling Apart' On Set of 'The Housemaid'

Getty

Paul Feig, who directed the upcoming psychological thriller, shared that Sweeney was "completely present emotionally" despite her split from Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney did not let a rough moment in her personal life impact her performance on the set of The Housemaid, according to the film's director, Paul Feig.

During the actress' interview with The Wall Street Journal, Feig opened up about how Sweeney, 27, dealt with her engagement to her then-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, "falling apart" while she shot the psychological thriller earlier this year.

"She was completely present emotionally," the filmmaker told the outlet, pointing out that Sweeney was "just up for anything, and really didn’t bring any issues to set."

"And I know she was going through some things when this was going on -- I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that," Feig said.

Feig shared that he would check in on Sweeney during production on the film, in which the Euphoria star plays the titular character.

"I'd say, 'Hey, are you OK?’ and she'd go, 'I'm fine, I'm great!' but not defensively," he told The Wall Street Journal.

Feig praised Sweeney's work ethic, noting that she "loves to work."

Sweeney and Davino, 42, began dating in 2018, and became engaged in March 2022. The two also co-founded the production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, in 2020, and produced movies such as Anyone But You (2023), and Immaculate (2024), both of which Sweeney starred in.

During her interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sweeney was asked if she and Davino would continue to work together through their production company following their split.

"I'm going to keep all of my personal stuff out of it," she replied.

Elsewhere in the piece, Sweeney once again addressed the widespread romance rumors she and her co-star Glen Powell faced while promoting Anyone But You on-screen.

During the press tour, the two played into their on-screen chemistry, sparking speculation that they were more than friends -- despite both Sweeney and Powell being in relationships at the time. While the pair embarked on their promotional tour of the romcom together -- which is all about chemistry, after all -- news broke that Powell had broken up with his girlfriend, Gigi Paris. All the while, he and Sweeney were looking more and more cozy on the various red carpets they hit. Powell and Sweeney both denied rumors that they were involved romantically -- but not until months after.

Now, looking back, Sweeney told The Wall Street Journal, "We wanted everything to be an activity. And then the audience and the people were the ones who created all the other narratives."

Last year, The White Lotus alum seemingly teased in an interview with E! News that a sequel to the 2023 box office hit wasn't off the table.