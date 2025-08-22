Nurse Whose Husband Allegedly Walked In on Her Having Sex with Teen Stepson Accepts Plea Deal

Marion County Jail

In his statement, the teen referred to the situation as "f--ked up," as he detailed how a night of video games, vaping and horror movies allegedly led to him having sex with his stepmother -- before his dad caught them in the act.

The Florida woman accused of having sex with her teenage stepson before her husband walked in on them has taken a plea deal in the case.

35-year-old Alexis Von Yates was arrested in November 2024 over an incident from July that same year, after her husband allegedly caught her having sex with his then-15-year-old son, her stepson. Yates reportedly pled not guilty to a charge of sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age back in December.

This week, however, she pleaded no contest to a charge of lewd and lascivious battery -- a lesser charge. Per prosecutors, according to CourtTV, the victim's family is on board with the plea, as the teen now won't have to testify. They reportedly feared testifying would affect his ongoing mental health treatment.

The judge in the case reportedly pointed out the agreement was a "significant downward departure" from sentencing guidelines, as she will now serve two years in the Department of Corrections, before 10 years of community service and sex offender probation; she'll also have to complete 200 hours of community service. She'll be officially sentenced September 16, where the victim will reportedly make a statement to the court.

The plea comes after a judge ruled in May that the teen's interview with an agent from Safe Shorts, described as a "child protection team-like entity," would be allowed as evidence during Yates' trial. Yates also lost her nursing license after her arrest.

Details of the Alleged Crime

According to Yates' arrest affidavit, via Law&Crime, authorities spoke with the teen at a child advocacy center in August 2024, after allegedly receiving an anonymous tip claiming "the child victim's father had walked-in on the incident."

In an interview detailed in the docs, he said the alleged incident happened a month prior, while the teenage victim was visiting his father for the summer in Florida.

He claimed that while his father was working late, he and his stepmother shared a THC vape and began playing video games together around 11pm, before watching "Terrifier 2." When he indicated he was bored, he said the two then began speaking about "how 'horny' the suspect was." The teen said he began playing with her hair, then asked if she wanted to "cuddle" -- this after he claimed she had been making "sexual jokes" and had been "continuously saying how 'horny' she was" in the weeks leading up to the night in question.

One of the jokes he mentioned was her allegedly saying "I bet everyone thought you were my little boy toy" after they went to the gym together. He said she also made a joke about him watching "step-mom pornos."

After he laid on top of her, he said she "began to moan" and commented, "Ah man, I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough" as things continued to escalate. He also claimed that as he performed oral sex on her, she said, "This is so bad," before they began having penetrative sex.

"They heard something in the garage but then kept going. Suddenly, the door began to unlock. The front door is directly in front of the couch. The child victim recalled running to the bathroom with his pants around his ankles as his father entered the home, seeing his wife with no bra on and a blanket covering the lower half of her body," reads the affidavit.

"The child victim's father saw the child victim running to the bathroom and yelled, 'What the f--k is going on?' as he threw things," read the docs.

The teen said he then overheard her father yelling at the suspect, claiming she told his father "she was sorry, saying the child victim looks like his father when he was younger."

After he was taken to his grandfather's home by his dad, the teen said he called the suspect the following morning. In their call, he claimed she told him she wished "his father had not of caught them," before also allegedly saying his penis "looked like his father's penis with younger skin" and giving him "a sexual rating of seven out of ten."

She was arrested in November; her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in December.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.