Erik Menendez's Daughter Says Cooper Koch Is 'Only' Celeb Supporter As Dad Is Denied Parole

"Where are the celebrities that were 'advocating' for them???? It's been WAY TOO QUIET," Talia Menendez wrote after her father was denied parole after serving 35 years in prison, alongside his brother Lyle, for the 1989 murders of their parents, before adding, "You despise me beyond measure."

Erik Menendez's daughter is slamming celebrities for their lack of support after her father was denied parole.

Following the California parole board's decision to deny Erik's parole on Thursday, his daughter, Talia Menendez, took to her Instagram Stories to react to the news. Talia -- who Erik became stepdad to after marrying wife Tammi -- called out Hollywood stars for their apparent silence as Erik and his brother, Lyle, are being evaluated for parole after serving 35 years in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents.

On Thursday, the Board of Parole Commissioner Robert Barton claimed Erik, 54, "pose[s] a risk to public safety," noting multiple violations during his time in prison. Following the decision, Erik will be eligible for parole in three years.

Talia shared a series of scathing posts on her Instagram Stories, expressing her anger over the parole's decision.

"How is my dad a threat to society!!!!!!!! A 3 year denial???? Hell is about to break loose!!!!!!!," she wrote in all caps, before calling out the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, writing, "Wrong move RJ Donovan."

Despite celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, being vocal about their support for the Menendez brothers' release, Talia claimed Cooper Koch -- who portrayed Erik in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- is the only star being there for her family.

"Where are the celebrities that were 'advocating' for them???? It's been WAY TOO QUIET," Talia wrote. "The only one that I can say has been checking in on my family is Cooper and we absolutely adore him."

"To the ones that went to the prison without any background checks to film their show but are staying quiet now," she continued, seemingly referring to stars who visited Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, in prison. Though she didn't name anyone, Kim, her sister Khloé Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner, went to see the brothers -- and other inmates -- at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional facility last September.

"You despise me beyond measure," Talia added. "Just say your views are down and keep it PUSHING."

Talia went on to blast Robert Barton in subsequent posts on her Instagram Stories, accusing him of being a "coward" and an "absolute disgrace."

On August 20, 1989, Erik and Lyle brutally murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with two 12-gauge shotguns. The brothers were both found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

The brothers never denied they murdered their parents. Their entire defense strategy hung on them trying to convince the jury why they killed them in cold blood. Their testimony, as well as testimony from many of their relatives, alleged years of physical and mental abuse from both parents, but mainly at the hands of their father. Erik and Lyle claimed their father sexually molested them for years, something which they were prohibited from testifying about in their second trial, after the first ended in a hung jury.

Former L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón requested in October 2024 that they be resentenced after serving nearly 35 years behind bars. He recommended having their sentences changed to 50 years to life -- which means, if the judge agreed, they would be eligible for parole immediately since they were under 26 at the time of the crimes.

Erik and Lyle were resentenced in May, and became eligible for parole.

Following Erik's nearly 10-hour hearing on Thursday, the California Board of Parole denied his parole, deciding that Erik would continue to "pose an unreasonable risk to public safety," according to TMZ. The board cited his criminal behavior at the time of the 1989 murders, the nature of the killings of his parents, and what it described a "serious violations" of prison rules -- the latter of which Robert Barton said was the "primary reason" for his denial.

Meanwhile, Cooper Koch has continued to be an advocate for Erik and Lyle, and has previously opened up about visiting the brothers in prison.

Following the brothers' resentencing in May, the actor told Variety, "I'm so grateful that that happened. And so is Erik [Menendez], I spoke to him yesterday and he is so excited."

According to Koch, 29, Erik hopes to become an advocate for prison reform when he's released.

"He is going to be an advocate for other people who have L.W.O.P, which is life without parole," he said. "His life is going to surround making change in the prison system, and I just think that is so beautiful."

Koch is nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance as Erik in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.