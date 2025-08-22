What Jason Biggs and Mena Suvari Want to See In an American Pie Legacy Sequel (Exclusive)

TBS

The pair spoke to TooFab about reuniting with some of their American Pie costars on TBS' Dinner and a Movie, where they dished on getting the gang back together and the possibility of making another film.

TooFab spoke to the pair ahead of their mini reunion on Biggs' TBS revival of Dinner and a Movie, where they opened up about the possibility of a legacy sequel and shared just how special these reunions are more than 25 years after the cult classic's initial release.

"I'd love to be a part of it, in any way, I know that. From what I've been experiencing, people really are excited for it. They would want it. I've even seen fans putting together trailers for it. Doesn't even exist yet on YouTube. Apparently there's a script that a fan wrote," Suvari shared. "There's some really cool ideas out there, but I feel like I'm a little bit lower on the totem to make it happen. But I'd definitely love to be a part of it."

"It's a great time ... nostalgia's big right now. I love working with all of them. It's my favorite thing to be a part of," Biggs added. "And, yeah, I would also be totally down."

As for what would that would look like, Biggs said it would likely involve another generation of the American Pie family to get involved.

"What would happen creatively, story-wise, there's so many things. I think it would involve another generation below us. Yeah. You know, our kids, perhaps, sort of passing the baton in a way. But, yeah, I think there's so many places, so many places you could go," he gushed.

And while Gen Z is a little detached from the lore that Gen X and Millennials hold dear when it comes to this beloved franchise, Biggs did say that he believes the cultural impact of American Pie remains.

"More and more it becomes a bit of a time capsule. But I still think it's relatable. I think it's those friendships and the relationships with the girls and in that kind of comedy -- I think there are some things that are maybe a little inappropriate that you couldn't do now, but they're there forever for people to see," Biggs explained. "And it's like in the context of that time, and that movie and those characters, I feel like it all works and it's a fun movie that people are still discovering."

And that includes Taylor Swift, who name dropped the film on her track, "So High School," to the surprise of the cast -- namely resident Swiftie amongst the group, Alyson Hannigan.

"Crazy for Alyson. She's like a massive Swiftie. Her and her girls are massive, massive Swifies apparently. So she was like truly over the moon about it, which was so cute to see. I loved it," Biggs revealed, with Suvari adding, "Yeah, I thought it was cool too. It's awesome. It's special, I think anytime there's acknowledgement in that way, it's, again, like I said, it's a gift. I think it's really, really neat."

And so is every chance the cast gets to reunite, like on Dinner and a Movie, which saw Hannigan and Suvari sit down with Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, to look back on the iconic film.

"This is sort of like a first time for me. That was also one of the reasons that I loved American Reunion so much because working on, especially the first one, I was in such a different place in my life that I couldn't really appreciate it," Suvari shared. "I wasn't really connecting or hanging out with my co-stars, and coming back on American Reunion was just really special to have a whole different new appreciation for what we have gone through and what we have together.

"And then seeing everyone and then this episode of Dinner and Movie was really, really special because I got to not only see Jason and catch up with Jenny, but we had Alyson there as well," she added, "and we had Chris [Klein] come in for a little. And we brought memorabilia into the episode and it was just really cool to just sit down and hear."

Jason added, "We had Shannon [Elizabeth] from South Africa. She chimed in on a Zoom. It was amazing. She's living in South Africa. She's a professional poker player and she's an animal conservationist. She's killing it. What's really amazing, is we've all just grown up and most of us have kids, if not all of us. But pretty much everyone has kids, partners. I mean, life has just sort of unfolded in the way that life does. And then we do see each other, not often enough, but when we do see each other, it's immediate. Not only the sort of chemistry and the rapport, the ease, but also the nostalgia going back to that time. It's like seeing any old friend, I guess, but it's a really special thing that we all share -- we'll always share."

In addition to American Pie, the Dinner and a Movie reboot gives Biggs and Mollen the chance to share their takes on a host of classics, including Barbie, The Goonies and more, bringing along surprise guests and delving deeper into some of the most watched films.

"I love the original version of the show. I used to watch it. I loved it. It ran forever. But it was such a fun, chill watch on a on a Saturday night. And the movies that they would play, like, classics, Goonies, and all that. The movies are great, and I love hosting, I love doing it with Jenny. And I just thought it would be a fun opportunity to do something together," Biggs said of why he signed on to the show. "We were looking for something to do together, and with a show that I used to watch myself, so I felt very lucky to be able to do it."

He added, "And working with TBS and the 495 productions and then getting my old friends to come on and guest stars, it was awesome."

Dinner and a Movie showcasing a special American Pie cast reunion premieres August 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.