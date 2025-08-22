Joe Jonas Disagrees with Nick Jonas' Controversial Bedroom Rules

Getty

"I think beds are for sleeping only," Nick declared in an interview, sparking serious online conversation -- and a reaction from his brother.

Joe Jonas has some words for his brother Nick, when it comes to the bedroom.

After a recent interview with Complex where Nick declared that he sees the bedroom for "sleeping only," Joe shared his thoughts on the controversial idea.

"I disagree," Joe commented on an Instagram post shared by the publication on Thursday, August 21, which was screenshot and reshared by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

At the time of writing, his comment received over 9,000 likes -- with many fans agreeing with Joe's sentiment.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Complex shared the quote from Nick's recent interview on the "Are You Okay?" social media series, where he admitted to having very strict rules when it comes to his bed.

"I think beds are for sleeping only," Nick declared. "Like, I don't sit on the bed. I don't eat on the bed. I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can't do it," he said.

Naturally, his comment sparked debate among fans.

"Me in bed reading this, eating, sleeping and watching tv," one fan wrote.

While another noted the difference in sizes of Nick's house compared to the average person, "Try living in a studio apartment brother."