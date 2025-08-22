Julie Chen Moonves Reacts to Fan Concern Over Rylie & Katherine's Relationship

CBS

Chen Moonves weighed in after what proved to be a chaotic and controversial episode.

Julie Chen Moonves is breaking down all the drama inside the Big Brother house -- from a shocking competition blunder to all the controversy surrounding a relationship in the house.

The longtime host weighed in with Entertainment Weekly about this week's events, which saw Rylie Jeffries get eliminated amid his budding -- and, for fans, sometimes troubling -- relationship with Katherine Woodman. Before he was given the boot, viewers at home accused Rylie of being controlling to Katherine, with EW noting to Chen Mooves that they were "troubled by the way he spoke to her at times, like when he told her to sit down and complained about the tone of her voice."

"It feels very young to me," she said. "Glad both Rylie and Katherine can watch the videos and get to see what their relationship looks like while stepping back for a moment."

Chen Moonves' comments come after some outlets who had regular exit interviews with eliminated houseguests were told this morning their chats with Rylie were postponed "due to scheduling conflicts."

Rylie's drawn-out farewell after being voted out had fans talking, and even forced Chen Moonves to step in and tell him to hurry things up.

"You want to show the emotion and allow that to be great television drama. But then it turns a corner and becomes repetitive," she explained.

"We also time the show, and we're light at that point when Rylie was saying his goodbyes because they left a minute on the clock in the BB Block Buster competition, the houseguests didn't strategize very long after the Block Buster reveal, and the two nominees gave short speeches. I rarely have to interrupt like I did last night and ask him to leave. It starts to take away time from his interview."

Rylie's elimination came after he and Morgan Pope buzzed in way too early during the BB Block Buster competition, bringing a game that could have saved either of them to an end with plenty of time to spare.

"I wish I could!" Chen Moonves admitted when asked to make sense of the move. "I think Morgan was so concerned with how she was doing, and when she saw her ball roll quite far to 29, she thought, 'Let's lock it before Rylie does.' She must not have thought she could do better than that and at least she would have Rylie beat by buzzing in first. Rylie was distracted by Morgan, so he missed the fact that Mickey buzzed in with a near perfect score. At that point, he must not have been thinking clearly because he had a minute left to try and beat her 38!"

As far as the newest five-person alliance -- Rachel, Ashley, Will, Morgan, and Vince, aka "The Judges" -- Chen Moonves isn't exactly convinced they'll go the distance either.

"This summer gives new meaning to the word floater!" she declared. "This group of houseguests float from one alliance to another to another. I don't give this 'Judges' alliance any serious credibility or hope of surviving. Even final two deals mean nothing to this group this year. A lot of disloyalty this season with lots of empty words."