Kate and Jon Gosselin's Son Aaden Makes Rare Comment on Growing Up on Reality Television

TikTok

The mother-son duo opened about their favorite times on Kate & Jon Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8, before Kate revealed what Aaden is like at home.

Kate and one of her 21-year-old sextuplets sons, Aaden Gosselin, are looking back on their time filming reality television.

In a TikTok Live, the pair reminisced on their favorite pastimes while filming their family's reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, and its spinoff following Kate's split from Jon, Kate Plus 8.

"Probably anytime we went to Wyoming," Aaden shared.

"Oh yeah, for sure" Kate agreed. "I was talking about it earlier how they sold the ranch in Wyoming -- so sad."

The Gosselins went to Wyoming twice during their four-year stint on television, once in 2009 when Kate took a solo trip with her sons to a dude ranch amid her divorce with Jon -- who stayed home with their girls. Two years later, Kate and kids took an RV trip to Jackson Hole while filming their spinoff series.

While Aaden didn't say too much more during the live stream, Kate did share some insight into Aaden's personality -- in between her excitement over the various TikTok stickers viewers are sending them.

"He's very chill. He's just a laid-back guy," she added, noting she sometimes "slips" and refers to her 21-year-olds as 'the little kids" just like she did on television.

"I do occasionally slip, but I don't [intend to]. You know what I mean," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Aaden is one of eight children Kate and Jon share. The two are also parents to Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin, 24, as well as Alexis Gosselin, Joel Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Collin Gosselin and Leah Gosselin, 21.

Fans of the show suggested they watch the reality show again and film their reactions -- a common content idea reality stars have been doing, like Whitney Port from The Hills.

"I would like to see my own reaction watching our show actually," Kate said before adding "I'd just cry the whole time."

Another fan suggested a watch party so fans could see their reactions to old episodes.

Kate responded: "Oh, a watch party would be super fun, how would we do that?"

The live stream comes after Collin took to TikTok to share where she stands with his seven siblings.

"I do still talk to Hannah," he replied to a fan, per Page Six. "I actually just texted her today, you know, she's in college doing her thing. I always say, though, Hannah's just very like, living the life, you know, like having fun, always doing something, so we catch up when we can."

Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- later just Kate Plus 8 -- was one of the biggest reality series in America when it launched in 2007. The nation had already been enraptured by Kate's sextuplet pregnancy and then healthy births of their children (Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah) with Jon Gosselin, joining the couple's older twins, Madelyn and Cara.

The series would run for a decade on Discovery Health Channel (for 2 seasons) and then TLC, during which the kids started to grow up and the Gosselin marriage completely fell apart. In 2009, they divorced and things grew more and more messy between the couple and their children, with Collin previously accusing Kate of abuse.