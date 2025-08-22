Man Developed 'Delusional Online Fixation' on Teen Influencer, Then Showed Up at Her Home: Sheriff

Walton County Sheriff's Office

Despite authorities saying the teen never saw his attempts to contact her, the man allegedly sent "disturbing emails, nude photographs and obsessive messages" daily, before tracking her location and crossing state lines to show up to her home, where he then "confronted" her father.

A 29-year-old Pennsylvania man with what authorities called a "delusional online fixation" with a 14-year-old social media influencer was arrested this week -- after he allegedly tracked her down and showed up to her Florida home.

Jarred Easter is facing numerous charges, including traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a computer to solicit a child and sending harmful material to a minor following his August 18 arrest. He remains behind bars on $250,000 bond.

According to his arrest affidavit, via Law&Crime, and a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Easter began sending the teen daily messages on May 26, after finding her email address connected to her social media page. In those messages, he allegedly described "what he wanted to do with her sexually" -- and reportedly wrote, "U HAV TO TELL ME Where U ARE?? & I WILL BE THERE. CUZ U SEXY AS F—," and "WE ARE SOOO GONNA GET TOGETHER? U SUH SEXY FRfr."

"Easter spent three months sending disturbing emails, nude photographs, and obsessive messages," said the sheriff, calling the conversations "entirely one-sided, revolving around photos the child had publicly posted." Per Sheriff Michael Adkinson, the teen herself "never saw his messages."

On June 10, however, her father allegedly did and called the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

That, however, reportedly didn't stop the emails from coming. Per investigators, Easter then tracked her location "through her online presence and ultimately showed up at her Walton County residence, where he confronted the child's father in the driveway."

He reportedly identified himself as "Jarred" to her father on August 16, asked if he could see the girl and was told no, with the father saying, "she was just a child." The dad then demanded Easter leave, while also calling the Sheriff's Office.

Easter was later tracked to a hotel in Crestview, in neighboring Okaloosa County. It's there the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department took him into custody on October 18, before he was extradited back to Walton County the next day.

"This was a sick-minded individual who convinced himself he had a relationship with a child, said Sheriff Adkinson. "We are grateful the victim never saw his messages, and we are working tirelessly to ensure there are no other victims connected to this predator. Perverts who cross state lines to target children will find themselves in handcuffs."

In addition to being held on $250,000 bond, Easter was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with minors or access to the internet.