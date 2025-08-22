Selling Mega Mansions Host Camille Anderson Attacked in Beverly Hills

Getty/Instagram

The Selling Mega Mansions host says she was walking with a friend in Beverly Hills when "several grown adult men" came at them from an alleyway and attacked them.

Camille Anderson says she was violently mugged in Beverly Hills.

The Selling Mega Mansions host revealed she was walking with a friend between restaurants on August 16 when "several grown adult men" came at them from an alleyway near Santa Monica Boulevard and Canon Drive.

"I could see someone in the alleyway," the 47-year-old told KTLA. "I didn't think much of it and it happened so quickly. They lunged at me and tried to take my purse. I tensed up. It was just my natural reaction."

When Anderson resisted, she says the men got aggressive.

"They threw me to the ground very forcefully. Like my body slammed into the ground," she explained on Instagram.

The incident caught the attention of bystanders, who quickly called 911. Within 10 minutes, police tracked down the suspects, according to Anderson. She was taken to the scene where she positively identified the three men accused of attacking her -- 23-year-old Vlad Oganisyan, 25-year-old Razmik Papikyan, and 45-year-old Grigoryan Vahagn.

The TV host escaped with only minor scrapes and bruises, but says the attack has left her shaken.

"I just want to get this message out there to take safety so seriously in Los Angeles. It's a really big problem," Anderson told her Instagram followers Wednesday. "I've now been mugged in Beverly Hills, I can say. That's so sad."

She didn't hold back her anger either, adding, "I've had a few days to process this and now I’m mad. I’m mad that these a–holes so clearly have no regard for human life. For what, a purse, a watch, and a phone? Guess what, they were caught. Beverly Hills police were extremely proactive and acted at lightning speed. THANK YOU."

According to records obtained by the New York Post, the suspects were booked on felony charges but bonded out the next morning. Their cases remain under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Anderson also believes the group may have had help scoping out victims that night. "I do think they possibly had a lookout, whether they were across the street or near the restaurant where we dined," she told KTLA. "Maybe someone kept an eye on us. I don't think it was about me in particular, but just the fact that I had a nice purse on and a watch."

The former Miss Austin USA, who also appeared in Wedding Crashers before moving into hosting, praised new L.A. County DA Nathan Hochman for taking crime seriously since entering office last year.

"We have an amazing new DA that takes this very seriously. Very tough on crime, hopefully a lot tougher. Let's see how this goes in the coming weeks," she said.

Anderson's also urging her fellow Angelenos to not ignore the issue.