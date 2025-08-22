Jenelle Evans Reveals Massive OnlyFans Earnings After David Eason Divorce

Three years after joining OnlyFans, the Teen Mom alum revealed just how much money she's made from the adult content platform.

Jenelle Evans is cashing in.

Three years after joining OnlyFans, the Teen Mom alum revealed just how much money she's made from the adult content platform following her divorce from ex-husband David Eason.

During a livestream last weekend, Jenelle handed her phone to her friend Tori Rhyne, who read her total aloud: "$1,511,578."

Tori didn't hold back, joking, "David, you f--king fumbled the bag, bro," before telling Jenelle, "You're a millionaire."

Although the 33-year-old, who finalized her divorce from David in June, denied the title, her pal doubled down on Jenelle's newfound millionaire status.

"You have to think about all the money you've made in the past. This is just one little thing," Tori reminded her.

Jenelle, who shares daughter Ensley, 8, with David, son Kaiser, 10, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 16, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, joined OnlyFans in May 2022 -- the same time as her now-ex.

Back in November 2022, she admitted on Instagram Stories that she was "afraid to know" if anyone she personally knew subscribed, but said she's open to fan requests … including feet pics.

"As long as I have a pedicure, I don't mind showing them off," she said at the time.

Jenelle isn’t the only Teen Mom star who's profited from the site either. Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham previously told Kailyn Lowry on her Barely Famous podcast in June that she makes "millions of dollars a year" from stripping down.

Explaining how she got there, Farrah said, "I don't explore anything. I think in life, when you do so well, things are naturally attracted to you. It's in your natural alignment."

She added, "Was I a hot mess and that's what adult entertainment really is? Yeah. That was in my alignment at the time."

Farrah, who underwent therapy to work through her past trauma from her 2013 porn industry experience, insisted she's since reclaimed her power after joining the platform.