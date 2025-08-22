How Tom Hiddleston Reacted to Interview Comment About Ex Taylor Swift

TikTok

"Bet he wished he [had] a Getaway Car during this," a fan joked, referring to Hiddleston's reaction to his ex being brought up by accident during a radio interview.

Oops! Tom Hiddleston's ex Taylor Swift was "accidentally" referenced during an interview, resulting in a slightly awkward on-camera moment for the actor.

During an appearance on UK's Heart radio with his Life of Chuck co-star Karen Gillan, the two were asked about how they like to spend their evenings in their free time.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I find myself on the sports highlights. It's football or if there's been a tennis championship I've missed," Hiddleston, 44, shared. "There's all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sport, and I love reading what they've written. It's kind of nerdy."

Heart host Devin Griffin appeared to forget that Hiddleston and Swift once dated, and brought up the pop star, noting how she recently revealed that her passion for sourdough bread making has inspired her to read online blogs, which she shared during her appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights last week.

"We did just find out -- Taylor Swift, big fan of a sourdough recipe blog," he said. "They're very, very specific, but I see how you could get into that."

Hiddleston initially seemed uncomfortable. His eyebrows knitted together in possible confusion as he listened to Griffin's comment. He then laughed as Griffin finished his thought, to which Gillan chimed in, "That feels like an Easter egg for something!"

"No, I think it might be something to do with the Super Bowl. ... Where is the Super Bowl? Which city? And then isn't the sourdough the mascot for that city?" Gillan said, referring to the recent fan theory that Swift sharing her love of sourdough bread making -- along with making other numerology-filled hints she on New Heights last week -- are a tease that she will be performing at the Super Bowl LX, which will take place at Levi Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers play. And the team's mascot? Sourdough Sam.

"You've got a deep knowledge of the NFL," Hiddleston joked to Gillan.

Heart even joked about how Griffin "accidentally" brought up Swift in the interview in a TikTok video of the clip.

"When you accidentally mention their ex ..." the radio network wrote over the footage of Hiddleston, zooming in on his expressions, with the clip featuring music to further highlight the initial awkwardness.

"Man didn't flinch 😳," read the post's caption.

Fans took to the comments section of the video to react.

"You can literally see him die on the inside in the first few seconds," a user wrote.

"He's so uncomfortable and the fact that no one remembers she's his ex is so funny 😂😂😂," a second person said.

"I haven't seen her since she took the money bag and the keys 😩," a Swiftie wrote, using lyrics from the singer's song "Getaway Car," while another said, "Bet he wished he [had] a Getaway Car during this."

Hiddleston and Swift, 35, had a short-lived romance in 2016, dating for just a few months.

Now years later, Hiddleston is expecting his second child with his fiancée Zawe Ashton, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son.