Brittany Cartwright Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend After Jax Taylor Split

Getty

Brittany's close friend and 'Valley' co-star, Kristen Doute, also weighs in on her pal's new relationship, revealing whether or not Brittany's beau has received her approval.

Brittany Cartwright has a new man in her life!

While speaking with People alongside her friend and Valley co-star Kristen Doute, the reality star revealed she has a new boyfriend following her split from Jax Taylor last year. According to the outlet, Brittany, 36, brought her new beau as her date to Narwal's End of Summer Soirée in Los Angeles.

Kristen, 42, gushed over her bestie's new love, sharing that she "very much approve[s]" of Brittany's boyfriend -- unlike some of her past beaus.

"She has someone in her life that's really amazing that I am head over heels for," she told People at the Narwal event. "She's dated people during her single years since her ex-husband, and I have not approved of them. They've been fine, but not wonderful. This person is very wonderful and very cool. Very family-feeling."

While Brittany -- who shares Cruz, 4, with Jax -- didn't share many details about the new man in her life, she did reveal that they share one big thing in common: they're both parents!

"He's a dad, so it makes it really easy," Kristen added. "A lot easier and understandable."

It's unclear how long Brittany has been dating the mystery man, but when asked if the relationship is serious, she teased, "We'll see."

The exciting update in Brittany's love life comes amid continued drama for her and her ex Jax as they are in the throes of divorce.

Getty

The former couple tied the knot in 2019 after years in front of the camera on Vanderpump Rules, and hit a rough patch last year amid renewed allegations of infidelity and Jax's struggles with substances.

Brittany confirmed she had moved into a separate home before officially filing for divorce during the summer of 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences," with cameras catching the Kentucky native's official filing on Season 2 of The Valley.

"I've been through so much," she told People on Thursday, before reflecting on her journey post-split.

"I feel like I'm in such a better place than I was last year," Brittany explained. "I want to focus on me. I just want to have fun with my friends, have fun with my baby and just do fun positive things because I'm so past the drama that I had for so long in my life, and I feel like I've grown so much and I've changed so much."

"My outlook on everything with that toxic situation I was in has changed dramatically," she added. "So I'm excited to just have fun and explore this new me. Let go of the dead weight, let go of the drama and just enjoy my life and my family and my friends."

Last month, Brittany gave an update on her divorce from Jax, revealing whether or not it has been finalized during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"He [Jax] said your divorce was set to be finalized July 21st, which was yesterday. Are you now officially divorced?" host Andy Cohen asked Brittany, who replied, "Unfortunately no."

When asked why, Brittany admitted with a laugh, "We both, like, didn’t send in all of our stuff at the right time."

"It's a lot of stuff that happen," she continued. "So, October 15 is the new date, and it's going to happen."

The Bravo star went on to reveal where she current stands with her ex amid their divorce.

"Horrible," Brittany told Andy. "No trust whatsoever."

She also shed light on her apparent co-parenting relationship with Jax. When asked how many times Cruz has stayed over at Jax's house, Brittany replied, "Maybe 10 times in the past year and a half, two years. So, [Cruz is] with me 24/7, which I love. I wouldn't change it for anything."'

Meanwhile, Brittany also shared her thoughts on her ex announcing his exit from their Bravo series, The Valley.