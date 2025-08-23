11 Celebrities Who Have Tried Intermittent Fasting

Getty

"I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours," says one star, while another celeb reveals "they don't really eat, just do water a bunch."

Celebrities are always trying out new diet trends, and lately, many stars have been speaking out about intermittent fasting and how it works for them.

The process entails large windows of fasting throughout the week, usually by a 16:8 method -- meaning only eating in an eight hour window during the day and then fasting for the other 16 hours. Some stars use the 5:2 method, which entails eating normally for five days a week and then restricting their caloric intake for the other two days.

While the eating pattern does come with some risks, stars like Jennifer Aniston and Kourtney Kardashian feel that it truly helps them feel their best -- and look their best. Although it’s not for everyone, these celebs swear by it.

Find out what these stars said about their diets...

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up about his diet, sharing that he prefers to intermittent fast and only eats a “couple of times a week.” While it’s not the typical way of following the eating pattern, he says he substitutes water for the majority of his meals and when he does eat, he mostly has “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut.” Occasionally, he’ll have a burger or coffee as well.

“I don’t really eat, just do water a bunch,” he shared on a recent Kick livestream. “When you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is that it kills all the good bacteria in you, too. Kimchi and sauerkraut has a lot of good probiotics. I just cook it in the bone broth…I drink celery juice sometimes, coconut water.”

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is a fan of intermittent fasting and says she’s definitely noticed a difference in how she feels since she started. While going so many hours may be difficult for some, Jennifer admits it’s easy since she’s a “night owl” who wakes up around 8:30 or 9 a.m.

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours,” she told Radio Times. “Today, I woke up and had a celery juice. Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has tried out intermittent fasting on several occasions -- usually when she’s on a keto diet. She explained that the first time she tried it, she felt that her “body never looked better.”

“Intermittent fasting went hand in hand with my keto experience last time. For me, this meant not eating for 14 to 16 hours after dinner. I wouldn’t eat past 7 p.m. at night and then I would wait to eat the next day until after my morning workout, which would be around 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.,” Kourtney shared with Poosh.

She continued, “Research says that our bodies are built to perform with stretches of fasting, and benefits can include reduced inflammation, lower chances of diabetes, more effective weight loss, and improved metabolism function.”

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is no stranger to dieting while getting ready for his on-screen roles and says he has definitely tried out intermittent fasting. Back in 2018, he shared the process on his Instagram Story, revealing that he got his workout in before he ate in the afternoon.

“So, I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing; don’t eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It’s super exciting actor stuff. But I finally get my coffee and look: I’m drinking out of Minnie Mouse's head!” Chris joked about his Disney mug.

He continued, “Look it up! Check it out! It’s actually kind of cool. Works pretty good and I’ve lost a little weight so far.”

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens tried out intermittent fasting after learning about the eating pattern from a friend and realizing she wanted to feel healthier. Looking back, she was inspired by the pal because it looked like he was “pulling a Benjamin Button” and aging backwards.

“If I ever get to the point that I’m not happy with my body, I’ll do something about it. You will always have the power to do something. Sometimes it will take a little longer than you would like, and sometimes it may be a little more extreme. But if you honestly have a goal, you can do it. You just need to figure out the right way to get there,” she told Women’s Health.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry opened up about intermittent fasting while sharing a conversation with her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, on her Instagram Story. The actress explained that at the time, she fasted most mornings and ate her first meal of the day around 2 p.m.

“Not that I don’t get nutrients and vitamins and minerals [during that time] ... I just don’t sit down and have a meal,” Halle shared, with her trainer later adding that the actress usually starts her day with a Bulletproof-style coffee or a green juice.

Scarlett Johansson

While getting ready for her role in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson took her fitness routine very seriously. With the help of her trainer, Eric Johnson, Scarlett got into the best physical shape of her life through workouts and dieting, which included a minimum 12-hour fasting window every day.

“That was a general guideline,” Eric told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “At moments we pushed beyond that to 14-to-15 hours depending on the filming schedule.”

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen shared in her book Lessons that she follows the 5:2 version of intermittent fasting, where she eats normally five days of the week and on the other two, she fasts until lunchtime and then restricts herself to between 500 and 600 calories.

“It takes a lot of energy for our bodies to digest the food we eat, and I think it’s a good idea to sometimes give our digestive system a rest,” she wrote in the book.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel says that intermittent fasting helped him lose quite a bit of weight. Back in 2015, Jimmy explained that he follows the 5:2 method, an idea that he initially got from a documentary where an older Indian man shared that his secret to longevity was calorie restriction.

“Something I’ve been doing for a couple of years now ... is starving myself two days a week. People call it the 5:2 diet, but I've been doing it since before it had a name. On Monday and Thursday, I eat fewer than 500 calories a day, then I eat like a pig for the other five days. You ‘surprise’ the body, keep it guessing,” Jimmy shared with Men’s Journal.

He added, “I got the idea from a BBC documentary about this Indian man who seemed about 138 years old, and said his secret was severe calorie restriction. Some people have a photo of Daniel Craig or Hugh Jackman pinned up on the fridge for inspiration. I have Gandhi.”

Chris Hemsworth

Both Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have tried out intermittent fasting. Elsa says that it was her husband who told her about the eating pattern and she started doing it because of the anti-aging aspects of it all.

“[Chris], he got me into fasting. So I’ve started fasting now. I was always like ‘Hmmm, I don’t know!’ and it’s really hard, but then I started reading about it,” she shared with Body and Soul. “Although, I was like ‘I don’t want to lose weight’ -- because it’s a great way to lose weight, if you need to lose weight -- but you won’t lose weight if your body doesn’t need to. And I learned that doing it. But I read that it was amazing for anti-ageing, so I was like ‘I’m in! I’m in!’ So he started it, and then I followed.”

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh has tried out intermittent fasting, when she’s not busy working on sets. She says she definitely “saw results” and felt that it worked out “great” for her. While she admits the whole process of keeping track of when she could and couldn’t eat made her “feel a little nutty,” she thought it was worth it.