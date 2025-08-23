Why Nara Smith Never Drives Her Husband Lucky Blue Smith

TikTok

"I don't remember the last time I pumped gas," the 23-year-old influencer admits in a new TikTok video, in which she and her husband shared their "unspoken rules" in their marriage.

Nara Smith and her husband Lucky Blue Smith have a slightly unusually "rule" in their marriage.

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, the couple -- who is expecting their fourth child together -- broke down the "unspoken rules" they have created during their five years of marriage, revealing that Nara, 23, never drives Lucky, 27.

"One thing I do is, I drive no matter what," Lucky said in the clip, to which Nara agreed, "Always. I don't even attempt to get in [on] the driver's side."

As for the reason why Lucky is always behind the wheel, the model said, "I really get bothered when I see girls driving a guy. I don't know why. I just don't like it."

Nara added that she rarely pumps her own gas.

"You also always fill up the tank," she told her husband. "I don't remember the last time I pumped gas. I probably haven't in years unless I’m alone."

"But to me, those two things are, like, obvious," Lucky noted.

As for some of the "unspoken" things Nara does for her husband, the soon-to-be mother of four -- who became known on social media for posing the elaborate meals she cooks from scratch for her family -- shared that she "always scan[s] the menu" before she and Lucky go to a restaurant to "make sure" her husband has "options" he'll like, and she ultimately chooses for him.

Also on the topic of food, Nara said she makes a point to "never run[s] out" of her husband's favorite hot sauce, and if she's making a salad she "make[s] sure not to put in any veggies in there that he doesn't like, so he doesn't have to hassle with picking them out."

Lucky, meanwhile, shared that he's always on trash duty in the house, and does the dishes.

"I always do the dishes because Nara cooks these beautiful meals, so it's only right," he said.

The two -- who shares Rumble Honey, 4, Slim Easy, 3, and Whimsy Lou, 17 months -- went on to note that another "unspoken rule" in their home is that Lucky washes their childrens' hair "no matter what."

"Lucky's very particular with it," Nara said, adding, "I do hairstyles [and] do them when they need an updo."

See more of the couple's "unspoken rules" in the TikTok video, above.

Fans took to the comments section of the clip to react, with many gushing over the couple.

"I also don’t like seeing girls driving a guy 😭😭," a user wrote.

"This is two people giving 100% and receiving 100%. I love this in a marriage. 🥰," a second fan said.

"Nara getting the princess treatment like she deserves😌😌," a thid user commented, while another wrote, "Girl how did u get so 'Lucky'."

The fun clip comes a little over a month after Nara pushed back at people who call her a "tradwife."

On a July 10 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the TikTok star mentioned her struggle with her "online presence," due to some of the comments she receives. The "tradwife" term is slang for "traditional wife," and has been decried by many as a backwards-looking movement, glorifying traditional, more subservient roles for wives that limit their opportunities and roles in the larger world.

Before meeting Lucky and becoming a mother of three, Nara started her modeling career at the age of 14. She was scouted by IMG Models in Germany and continued to model after moving to the United States.

"I'm very busy. I travel almost every week. I have kids that I raise," she shared.

"I love being in the kitchen because it's a passion of mine, not because I have to," she insisted, "and sometimes I feel like this is where social media gets tricky for me personally."