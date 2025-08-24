13 Famous Parents Whose Children Have Big Age Gaps

Getty

Families come in all shapes and sizes ... and sometimes they come with really big age gaps. While most siblings are just a few years apart from one another, there are some families who have children that are decades apart in age -- and it’s actually pretty common in Hollywood. Whether it’s because a family decided to wait to have more children or because one parent got remarried later in life, these celebrities all have children that are years apart from one another!

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s family is ever expanding. As the proud dad of eight children, his oldest and youngest have an age gap of almost 27 years. He welcomed his eldest, Ireland, 29, amid his relationship with ex-wife Kim Basinger and after tying the knot with his wife Hilaria in 2012, the actor went on to welcome seven more children: Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2.

“I’m more of like their aunt cause I’m significantly older than them. It’s kind of fun just giving them advice,” Ireland once said of her relationship with her much younger siblings. “It’s just fun to see them grow and they act like me already and I’m like ‘oh god.’”

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis has five daughters and the age difference between his oldest and youngest is 25 years. He first welcomed his oldest daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, while he was married to Demi Moore -- and years later, he went on to become dad to Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11 with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood has eight children and their age range spans across several decades. His oldest daughter, Laurie, 71, is more than 40 years older than Clint’s youngest child. He didn’t spend much time with Laurie growing up as she was put up for adoption -- but the pair connected many years later.

Clint welcomed his second child Kimber, 61, with Roxanne Tunis and later, Maggie Johnson gave birth to Kyle, 57, and Alison, 53. After his split with Maggie, Clint and girlfriend Jacelyn Reeves welcomed Scott, 39 and Kathryn, 37. Clint also shares Francesca, 32, with Frances Fisher and Morgan, 28, with Dina Ruiz.

Mick Jagger

A few of Mick Jagger’s eight children have a pretty large age gap. In fact, the age difference between his oldest and youngest is over 45 years. He and Marsha Hunt welcomed his first child, Karis, 54, back in 1970. He then went on to welcome Jade, 53, with Bianca Jagger. He also has four children with Jerry Hall: Elizabeth, 41, James, 39, Georgia, 33, and Gabriel, 27. Mick is also dad to son Lucas, 26, with Luciana Gimenez Morad and recently welcomed Deveraux, 8, with Melanie Hamrick.

Despite the age gaps, the brothers and sisters are all close, with Jade sharing on Instagram, “Siblings are the best when u come from a dynasty like mine.”

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen recently became a mom for the third time -- and her oldest and youngest kids now have a 15-year age gap. She had her first baby with Tom Brady in 2009, their son Benjamin, 15, and later welcomed Vivian, 12. Then, over a decade later, Gisele split from Tom and went on to welcome her son with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in 2025, whose name she has not revealed.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana share five children -- and their oldest and youngest have almost a three decade age gap. The couple are parents to Megan, 27, twins Jack and Holly, 25, Matilda, 23, Oscar, 6, and most recently welcomed Jesse, 1. Looking back, Gordon says that having six children was always the “dream” for the couple.

“I think I’m a better dad the second time round, if I’m honest. Tana’s always been an amazing mom. But I think, if I had to self critique, I know I’m better because I've got experience now,” Gordon told People. “I think we’ve done a good job so far with the first four.”

He continued, “The second part of this family with the other two little ones, I think they’re in a great position because they’re getting educated a lot earlier from their bigger, older siblings, and they’re fascinated with their careers.”

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy is a proud father to 10 children who range in age from six to 36! The actor welcomed his first child, Eric, 36, with his girlfriend Paulette McNeely. The following year, Eddie and Tamara Hood welcomed their son Christian, 34. Eddie also has five children with his ex-wife Nicole: Bria, 35, Myles, 31, Shayne, 30, Zola, 25, and Bella, 23. He later welcomed his daughter Angel, 18, with Mel B. He rounded out his family after welcoming two more children Izzy, 9, and Max, 6, with wife Paige Butcher.

Eddie’s children are so spread out that he actually welcomed a grandchild around the same time that Max was born.

“I have my first grandchild. So I think she’s five months -- a five-month-old grandchild and a 10-month-old son. Guess that makes me a heck of a fella. My son is my granddaughter’s uncle,” Eddie joked on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Kris Jenner

Everyone knows Kris Jenner has six children but fans may not know that her oldest, Kourtney, has an 18-year age gap with her youngest child, Kylie. Back when Kris was married to her husband Robert Kardashian, they welcomed four children: Kourtney, 46, Kim, 44, Khloé, 41, and Robert, 38. Kris later married Caitlyn Jenner and they welcomed Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27.

The age gap created an interesting dynamic in the family and Kris admits that she often left Khloé in charge of the younger children.

“I would have had to give up so much if I had not had Khloé there to help. Without Khloé, I don’t know how I would have gone on with my life ... Because of Khloé, I was able to attend business meetings, work out, get my hair cut, even have lunch with a friend,” Kris wrote in her memoir.

Al Pacino

There’s over three decades between Al Pacino’s oldest and youngest children. Back in 1989, Al and Jan Tarrant welcomed their first child, Julie, 35. Al later went on to become dad to twins Anton and Olivia, 24, with Beverly D’Angelo. Most recently, Al and former girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed their son Roman, 2, in 2023.

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has seven children that span in age from two to 57. He first became a dad when he adopted his then-wife Diahnne Abbott’s daughter Drena, 57. The couple went to welcome their son Raphael, 48, in 1976. Then in 1995, he became a dad again when Toukie Smith gave birth to twins Airyn and Julian, 29. He later married Grace Hightower and they had two children, Elliot, 27, and Helen, 14. Most recently, he became a dad once again when girlfriend Tiffany Chen gave birth to their daughter Gia, 2.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s oldest and youngest children have over 15 years between them. Back when Nicole was married to Tom Cruise, they adopted two children: Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30. Following their divorce, Nicole married Keith Urban and they welcomed two children of their own: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner has seven children from three of his relationships that he welcomed over the course of over three decades. Because of this, his oldest daughter is over 20 years older than his youngest daughter. Kevin shares three children with ex-wife Cindy Silva: Annie, 41, Lily, 39, and Joe, 37. After their split, he welcomed his son Liam, 29, with his girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Kevin later married Christine Baumgartner and they also had three children: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15.

