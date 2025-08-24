Fans Tear Into Rosie O'Donnell for Call to Free Menendez Brothers After Parole Denials

Getty

The actress weighs in after Erik Menendez's daughter Talia says the "fight is not over" in a scathing post following her uncle Lyle Menendez's separate denial -- and after she blasted Hollywood for not stepping up to support the brothers as they faced their parole hearings.

It might be too little too late after both Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle Menendez were separately denied parole after serving 35 years in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents, but Rosie O'Donnell did throw out her support in the wake of the heartbreaking news for the family.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, O'Donnell wrote, "Free the Menendez brothers," per Us Weekly. The brothers had admitted to killing José and Mary Louise "Kitty," but have also maintained it was a decision made in desperation and self-defense due to alleged physical, emotional, and sexual abuse from their parents. They were each convicted of first-degree murder in 1996.

O'Donnell has previously spoken about developing a connection with Lyle, after he wrote a letter to thank her for defending the brothers during an appearance on Larry King Live in the 1990s. The comedian then got the chance to meet them in prison in 2023.

Sharing what happened with Variety last year, O'Donnell said, "I saw Lyle and gave him a hug. Then Erik came over to me, hugged me, and whispered in my ear, ‘Thank you for loving my brother.’ It was very, very moving to me."

While there was some support in the comments to Rosie's post calling for the brothers to be freed, many commenters blasted the comedian for her take -- or for even taking the time to talk about this issue amid the current political climate.

"Yeah No this I don’t agree wit 🤦🏽‍♀️😳 come on Rosie," wrote one, while another commented, "I agree with you on most things but not this." Still another wrote, "No Rosie I’m sorry. I believe they were abused but I don’t believe it was self defense. I believe it was revenge."

Still, one fan told her, "With everything going on in America. Its literally the last thing I care about right now." Another agreed, writing, "Nahhh, there’s more important things for you folks to focus on."

Many noted that the brothers could have solved their problems so many other ways. "They were adults. They could have moved out. They are where they’re supposed to be for murdering their parents," wrote one, while another added, "You don't murder people. There were lots of ways they could have left the abusive household without murdering their parents. I don't agree with you on this one.

One fan jumped into the comments to call out Rosie herself, writing, "Lifelong fan but your entitlement is showing." Another seemed surprised by her take, commenting, "Seriously??? Nope! I'm kinda hoping you'll take down this post."

There were some supporters of Rosie's stance, as well as those agreeing with it, but the overwhelming sentiment was that the Menendez brothers are right where they belong -- behind bars.

"There’s a reason why they’ve been repeatedly denied parole," one fan argued. "Let’s work on freeing all of the black and brown people who are serving inequitably long sentences for petty offenses that their white counterparts get off with a slap on the wrist for."

Even as O'Donnell continues her clarion cry for the Menendez brothers to be released, Erik's daughter said that the "fight is not over" after her uncle Lyle was denied parole just one day after her adoptive father got the same news about his own sentence.

"Extremely saddened that the parole board failed once again with a whole different commissioner," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, per Us Weekly. "Mentally torturing these 2 by forcing them to relive the trauma they have endured for 10+ hours just to tell them no and to try again in 3 years. You all can judge me for being angry. I’m standing 10 toes for our family."

Talia has become perhaps the most vocal supporter of the brothers, even as she came into their family a full decade after the murders. Erik adopted her after his marriage to her mother, Tammi Saccoman-Menendez, in 1999 while he was incarcerated.

"We will not stop until they are free," she insisted in her latest Instagram post, talking about feeling "let down time and again." After this latest denial, CNN notes that the brothers received three-year denials, but could be eligible for an administrative review in a year, putting them before a parole board again as early as 18 months from now.

Talia's latest comments come on the heels of her scathing remarks after Erik's parole denial on Thursday where she asked where all those celebrity voices were now that the moment was upon them.

Despite celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, being vocal about their support for the Menendez brothers' release, Talia claimed Cooper Koch -- who portrayed Erik in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- is the only star being there for her family.

"Where are the celebrities that were 'advocating' for them???? It's been WAY TOO QUIET," Talia wrote. "The only one that I can say has been checking in on my family is Cooper and we absolutely adore him."

"To the ones that went to the prison without any background checks to film their show but are staying quiet now," she continued, seemingly referring to stars who visited Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, in prison. Though she didn't name anyone, Kim, her sister Khloé Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner, went to see the brothers -- and other inmates -- at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional facility last September.

"You despise me beyond measure," Talia added. "Just say your views are down and keep it PUSHING."

n August 20, 1989, Erik and Lyle brutally murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with two 12-gauge shotguns. The brothers were both found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Their testimony, as well as testimony from many of their relatives, alleged years of physical and mental abuse from both parents, but mainly at the hands of their father. Erik and Lyle claimed their father sexually molested them for years, something which they were prohibited from testifying about in their second trial, after the first ended in a hung jury.

Former L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón requested in October 2024 that they be resentenced after serving nearly 35 years behind bars. He recommended having their sentences changed to 50 years to life -- which means, if the judge agreed, they would be eligible for parole immediately since they were under 26 at the time of the crimes.

Erik and Lyle were resentenced in May, and became eligible for parole.

Following Erik's nearly 10-hour hearing on Thursday, the California Board of Parole denied his parole, deciding that Erik would continue to "pose an unreasonable risk to public safety," according to TMZ.

The board cited his criminal behavior at the time of the 1989 murders, the nature of the killings of his parents, and what it described a "serious violations" of prison rules -- the latter of which Board of Parole Commissioner Robert Barton said was the "primary reason" for his denial.

Both brothers were cited for contraband cell phones, which they argued was primarily to stay in communication with their wives. Nevertheless, this is a "serious violation" to prisons as cell phones can be used to coordinate outside violence, gang hits, and other criminal activity.

Similarly, the board declared on Friday that "there are still signs" that Lyle also poses a risk to the public, according to USA Today. Parole Commissioner Julie Garland said in announcing his parole denial that the board believes that while he is sorry for the murder of his parents, he still shows signs of anti-social behavior.

Referring to his work mentoring other prisoners and founding a beautification project for prison green spaces, Garland said, "Don’t ever not have hope … this denial is not … it’s not the end. It’s a way for you to spend some time to demonstrate, to practice what you preach about who you are, who you want to be. Don’t be somebody different behind closed doors."