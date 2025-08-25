Dwayne Johnson Details 'Emotional' Experience Performing Samoan Dance With Family in Hawaii

The WWE alum shared a video on Instagram of himself performing what he called a "sacred" Samoan dance -- the Taualuga -- alongside his mom, Ata Johnson, and daughters Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 6.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is opening up about a deeply meaningful family moment in Hawai'i.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram of himself performing what he called a "sacred" Samoan dance -- the Taualuga -- alongside his mom, Ata Johnson, and daughters Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 6.

"I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) -- dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga," he wrote. "It's custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells."

In the clip, The Rock removes his shirt, sending the crowd into cheers, before slapping the ground with his hands. He explained, "I'm slapping the ground as a way to show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders (and my daughters dancing next to me)."

Calling the performance "emotional," Johnson added, "You can't help but feel it. The mana."

The Moana star also reflected on why the experience was so meaningful: “Life is busy for everyone -- so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii. Yesaah 🤙🏾.”

Later, responding to fan comments on his post, Johnson revealed he hopes to take his family to Samoa soon. "I see some of your comments, yes I'm trying to bring the family to Samoa this year!" he shared. "It's all my two young daughters talk about, as they've never been to Samoa. Will be a beautiful homecoming, can't wait. 🇼🇸 ❤️❤️."

Johnson, who shares Simone, 24, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian, has always been vocal about his connection to Hawai'i, where he spent part of his childhood.

Back in April, he reflected in another Instagram post: "Every time I come back home to Hawai’i, I'm reminded why this is the greatest city in the world. Every drive brings back every loving memory and crazy moment growing up here."