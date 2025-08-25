Man Kidnaps, Sexually Abuses Girl, 11, Looking for Lost Dog by Posing as Animal Control: Police

San Bernardino Sheriff's Office/Highland Police Department

The suspect allegedly pulled over in his white van and managed to convince the 11-year-old that he was an animal control officer, telling her that if she got in, he'd help her find her dog.

An 11-year-old girl looking for her lost dog was instead kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man allegedly posing as an animal control officer, according to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the call of a possible kidnapping at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 19 in the city of Highland, California. The alleged victim, according to the caller, had been able to escape her captor and found her way home.

A police investigation quickly led police to Guillermo Cascante, 57, who they said was "driving an older white ambulance style van," per a press release from the department, when he "approached the victim while she was looking for her missing dog."

"Cascante pretended to work for Animal Control and offered to help the victim find her dog," the Sheriff's Office reported. Unfortunately, the alleged ploy was successful, per police as the perpetrator was able to coax the girl into his vehicle, at which point they say he drove away with her inside.

With the victim inside the van, per the release, the suspect allegedly "produced a handgun, drove the victim around the city and molested her."

He then stopped about five blocks from where he'd picked her up and "let the victim out of the van," according to the release, at which point police say she made her way home as "the suspect fled the location."

Just more than a mile from where the alleged abduction occurred, deputies were able to track down and identify a vehicle matching the description given by the alleged victim.

Police procured a search warrant for the residence the following day, where they were able to secure both Cascante and the van allegedly used to abduct and abuse the victim.

Deputies have released images of both the van and the suspect because they believe there may be other victims. They're urging anyone with information relevant to their ongoing investigation to contact the Highland Sheriff's Station at 909-425-9793, or anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

Cascante was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, per ABC affiliate KABC and The Sacramento Bee. On August 22, he was formally charged with multiple felonies, including forcible lewd act on a child under 14, with special allegations of "aggravating circumstances, including kidnapping and use of a firearm."