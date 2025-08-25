Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds to Theory He Masturbates 20 Times a Week

Getty

Morgan responded after a social media user claimed they could figure out exactly how often the 59-year-old Walking Dead star pleasures himself just by looking at photos of his hands.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is setting the record straight after a bizarre viral video claimed the actor masturbates 20 times a week.

In a TikTok clip, a social media user claimed they could figure out exactly how often the 59-year-old Walking Dead star pleasures himself just by looking at photos of his hands. The theory pointed to the size of his thumb knuckles and a visible callus on his palm, ultimately landing on the number 20 times per week.

The video made it's way to Morgan, who couldn't help but respond in the comments section, which was shared on Instagram.

"Yup. Reposted in stories. My wife sent this to me … DYING," he wrote Wednesday, referencing wife Hilarie Burton Morgan. "I know this because I couldn't even decipher wtf she was trying to type. She was laughing too hard."

Morgan admitted the video creator did some "interesting research," but had a hilarious reaction to the actual number.

"I can't confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?! That's a heavy workload for anyone … much less an old fart who's married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer," he joked. "TWENTY?! Cheers to ME! Bravo dude. We do appreciate a good laugh even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research!"

The actor has been married to Burton, 43, since 2019, though the two had been together for a decade before tying the knot. They share son Gus, 15, and daughter George, 7, and live on a farm in upstate New York.

Back in 2020, Burton opened up about their decision to move out of the city.

"I would say [moving] was the biggest gamble because I am not near my old support network; there was no family or friends here. It was me and my son in a cabin," she told Rose and Ivy Journal. "Jeffrey was coming back and forth from work, and we were trying to figure out how we were going to create a life up here."

She added, "You put your energy into your priorities, right, and a lot of people make work their priority. What we are discovering in this current situation is that maybe what's going on in your home could be a bigger priority. Let's make healthy circles, work might be an outer circle and home is an inner circle."

"Now we have this amazing support network because we made connecting with the people in our town a priority," she continued. "It's paying off specifically right now because we are so interconnected and we can take care of each other in a lot of different ways."