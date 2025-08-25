Maren Morris Slams Fan for Inappropriate Behavior During Meet & Greet: 'Shouldn't Ruin It For Everyone'

Getty

Maren Morris is standing up for herself.

Following "The Middle" singer's recent performance for her Dreamsicle Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the singer caught up with fans for a meet and greet.

However, she claims it didn't go quite as she expected it to.

"Hi y'all... Tonight’s show was so fun but someone grabbed my ass during meet and greet before the show," Morris wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 23.

"I'm going to continue them because one person shouldn't ruin it for everyone," she continued before clearly stating her boundaries to future fans.

"Please know I'm there to connect, share, hug, all the things," she continued, "but please don't override someone's personal space. Love you."

The 35-year-old singer has always been open to mingling with her fans. She shared a behind-the-scenes vlog which showed her talking to fans ahead of Friday's show.

The North American leg of Morris’ tour began on May 30 in West Hollywood, California and will wrap in September.

She will then head overseas for the European leg that kicks off in November.

In March, Morris revealed that the album was "cathartic" for her following her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd.

"I feel like if it doesn't feel like a risk, it's probably not worth doing," she told People about the project.