Meghan Trainor Claps Back After Fans Say She Looks 'Unrecognizable' in Viral TikTok Video

The 31-year-old "Mother" singer responded to fan comments about her appearance after posting her take on the viral Nicki Minaj Challenge Thursday.

Meghan Trainor isn't here for the criticism.

The 31-year-old "Mother" singer hopped on the viral Nicki Minaj Challenge Thursday, posting a TikTok from a weight room where she balanced on her toes in sneakers instead of heels.

"never again #nickiminajchallenge," Trainor cheekily captioned the clip.

While plenty of fans praised Trainor's efforts at the tricky and dangerous challenge, others zeroed in on her appearance. One user wrote, "I didn't even recognize her..?," and another commented. "I thought this was Paris Hilton."

The next day, Trainor clapped back with another video, where she made her stance on the commentary around her appearance loud and clear.

Lip-syncing to Megan Thee Stallion's viral audio, "I don't care if these bitches don't like me. 'Cuz like I'm pretty as f--k," the pop star quipped.

"Glam team really did that 🤍@Danyul Brown @eros @hairbyiggy #megantheestallion," she captioned the post.

The moment comes as Meghan has been open about her health and weight loss journey. Earlier this year, she revealed both she and husband Daryl Sabara started taking the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro after welcoming their second child.

In an April episode of the pair's Workin' On It podcast, Trainor shared that she started seeing results after coupling the weight loss drug with working with a dietician, a trainer and making lifestyle changes.

"I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she said. "Yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) … and I'm so glad I did because I feel great."

"We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry," Trainor continued. "I'm really proud of myself for learning."