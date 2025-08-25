Man 'Pleased and Satisfied' After Murdering Co-Worker Over $31K, Boasting About It on TikTok: Police

TikTok

"We never move on without taking our revenge," the suspect said in one TikTok, according to local media, while another showed a picture of him with the victim -- though he later claimed his account had been hacked and he was being framed.

A man in Texas is accused of killing a co-worker, with alleged TikToks boasting about the grim deed purportedly helping investigators track him down, leading to an arrest on Thursday. The suspected killer also allegedly confessed in a phone call obtained by police.

The shooting death of Awal Noor Kiftan (above far right), 34, happened just outside his apartment at around 11 p.m. on May 31, per ABC affiliate KSAT after he allegedly received a phone call telling him to come outside, that there was a woman there to meet him, according to a friend who said they were with Kiftan inside.

The friend said that as soon as Kiftan stepped outside he was gunned down. Police responded to the call and found Kiftan unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. The men were reportedly former co-workers at a trucking company, per court records.

The witness was able to tell police the woman's first name, which they then connected to a woman who was in a relationship with shooting suspect Naqibullah Habibzoi (above left), 23, per an arrest affidavit reviewed by the San Antonio Express-News. The document also notes that both Habibzoi and the woman were listed in a police report for a possible assault in April. Investigators suspect this woman may have been involved, as well, helping to lure Kiftan outside of his apartment that night, per the affidavit.

TikTok Trail

Investigators credit the suspect's own TikTok account -- which is still active as of this writing with more than 20,000 followers -- for helping them connect him to the murder. Police say Habibzoi posted threats and photos of the victim online ahead of the shooting, per CBS affiliate WLTX.

The News-Express reports that while at least two of the relevant posts were still on the suspect's page, others appear to have been removed.

In one comment cited by the affidavit, Habibzoi said that Kiftan "had his $31,000," while a reportedly since-deleted post showed a photo of a firearm and the Afghanistan flag on top of a carpet.

They even found a motive, with Habibzoi purportedly accusing Kiftan of owing him $31,000. "If you do something bad to us, something bad will happen to you," he wrote in one post, per KSAT, while in another he stated, "We never move on without taking our own revenge."

In a post dated June 3, Habibzoi claimed that his TikTok had been hacked and "suggested he was being framed," per the arrest affidavit. Then, on the following day, he shared a post that showed the same carpet featured in the photo with the firearm and Afghan flag.

An even later post, dated June 23, was translated and cited in the court filing, with police saying that it came after multiple other incriminating posts were deleted.

In this one, Habibzoi explains in Pashto that Kiftan was his friend and that he'd "tricked him and took his $31,000." He then stated that he did not shoot Kiftan and asked others to share his video, per the affidavit.

This contrasts with a phone call obtained by police and also cited in the affidavit where Habibzoi allegedly tells another man in Pashto that someone was not giving him his money, so "he finished him."

When the man on the other end of the call said that he'd heard rumors Kiftan had been killed, Habibzoi replied, per the documents, that it was true. He further "swears he did it with his hands" and said "his heart is pleased and satisfied," according to the affidavit.

Beyond this alleged confession to the shooting, investigators were also able to track Habibzoi's location data and call records to see that he traveled from Houston to San Antonio on the day of the shooting -- and shortly after Kiftan's death, he traveled back to San Antonio. Additionally, license plate readers confirmed this travel.