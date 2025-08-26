Brooks Nader Has 'No Contact' With Ex Gleb Savchenko As Reality Show Kicks Off (Exclusive)

Getty/Hulu

"That was so disrespectful of me," Brooks told TooFab exclusively of her behavior with Gleb during her new reality series Love Thy Nader with her sisters.

Brooks Nader is opening up about watching her PDA Gleb Savchenko on her new reality show, following their breakup.

Love Thy Nader -- a new Freeform series featuring the four Nader sisters, Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane -- premieres Tuesday and episode one takes viewers back to Brooks and Gleb ... In love.

"It was eye-opening to see my behavior," Brooks recalled to TooFab exclusively of the public displays of affection she and Gleb showed in front of her family.

"That was so disrespectful of me, but also of him he should have told me to get off of him," she added. "But I will say, when you're watching yourself on TV, you really do get to self reflect, 'Maybe I shouldn't have worn that outfit, or maybe I shouldn't have dry humped that guy in front of my parents."

Brooks and Gleb met on Dancing with the Stars in September 2024 and lasted for approximately seven months, ending in April 2025. When the teaser for Brooks' reality series dropped, it promised to show the breakdown of their relationship and how Brooks and her sisters have receipts from his alleged cheating.

When TooFab asked if Gleb was sent a screener prior to the episodes premiering, Brooks revealed: "We're not in communication any longer."

Seeing Brooks and Gleb in a relationship and "dry-humping" on the show is a juxtaposition to where we are today in their relationship. Brooks' sisters found it difficult to watch the premiere episode, knowing what was about to come in the relationship.

"It was honestly hard to watch for us because we knew what was coming," Sarah Jane told TooFab. "Seeing Brooks in this different mode when she was with him and the whole unravelling, no one wants to see their sister sad and to relive it, watching it was very heavy."

Mary Holland shared that watching it with their "parents" added to their heartbreak for their sister.

"Our parents were crying, there were tears from all of us, but watching it back you kind of feel it all over again," Mary Holland added.

"Watching that first episode, I never realized what a love bomber he was," Grace Ann shared before Brooks added in, "Me either."

"Every other second he's like, 'I love you, I love you,' and I didn't see that happening when I was there, but watching it on TV, [I thought] 'Wait that's 'so weird,'" Grace Ann added before Brooks declared Gleb was a "red flag" that she somehow "missed."

As for where Brooks' is now in her love life...

"She's had a busy summer," Mary Holland joked before Brooks tried to cut her off.

There were rumors surrounding Brooks and NFL legend Tom Brady after they were both spotted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy in June. However, Brooks skipped over that when TooFab mentioned his name.

"I'm going to skip all that and you girls can just shut up," Brooks told TooFab. "We're just loving single life and moving right along. Focused on work and the show and if I happen to have a boyfriend in a month, we'll never know, until season 2..."

"She keeps us on our toes," Sarah Jane added.