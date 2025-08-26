Brooks Nader Compares New Sister Reality Show To The Kardashians: 'So Different' (Exclusive)

Getty/Hulu

Brooks told TooFab exclusively that the reality shows are "like apples and oranges" before youngest sister Sarah Jane shared that she hopes to inspire girls "all over America" to be themselves.

The Nader sisters want you to know, they are "different" from the Kardashians.

Nader sisters Brooks, 28, Mary Holland, 26, Grace Ann, 24, and Sarah Jane, 23 sat down with TooFab exclusively ahead of the premiere of their new reality show Love Thy Nader, a similar start to the Kardashian family's career.

"We obviously love and admire the Kardashians, what they have created is so iconic and admirable," Brooks told TooFab.

"We love sisterly love and they embody that in every way," she added before explaining how their reality show will differ from the household famous family.

"I feel like the way our shows are different, is kind of like apples and oranges both are so different, we grew up in a really conservative and very Christian household," Brooks began.

"We did not have a lot of money we did not grow up around any celebrities, we grew up in this bubble in the bible belt and it follows our journey leaving Louisiana for New York to chase our dreams, we're all in the modeling industry and chaos follows us."

The sisters grew up in Baton Rouge before moving over to the Big Apple and the series shows how the sisters navigate life in NYC.

"We barely even knew [the cameras] were there sometimes, so we were just our crazy wild and unhinged selves," Brooks added.

With the hopes of a possible Season 2, the girls are already preparing what they will be leaving behind in Season 1.

"We're going to leave a couple people behind," Brooks declared, referring to her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko.

"I'm going to leave a couple outfits behind," Grace Ann added before Brooks quipped, "You should leave all of them behind."

Grace Ann declared that after seeing herself on television, she thought about things she could change.

"Gracie Ann, I have to bust you on this," Brooks added. "Gracie Ann might have a whole new body and face by Season 2, we watched it and she goes, 'Oh my God, I am going to be head-to-toe plastic next time you see me.'"

"The first time I saw myself on TV I was like, 'Well let me book the nose job, the chin, the boobs, the bum," Grace Ann explained.

Youngest sister Sarah Jane opened up to TooFab about what she hopes viewers gain from watching her life and storyline unfold on the reality series.

The 23-year-old is expected to share an important part of her life, where she brings home a woman to her hometown of Baton Rouge.

"I think growing up in conservative Louisiana I was always really scared to be myself, especially when it comes to sexuality," Sarah Jane told TooFab exclusively. "Then I moved to New York at 18, went to a liberal arts school, started modeling, and my whole world just opened up. I was able to come out to my parents and just not hold myself back from the things I want to do."

She added how "meaningful and special" it will be to "share that with the viewers"