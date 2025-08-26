Friends and Family React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

Getty

The reactions started rolling in Tuesday after the "Life of a Showgirl" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the exciting engagement news on Instagram.

The whole world has reacted to the engagement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and while Swifties continue to weigh in, the reaction Travis and Taylor are likely holding close is that of their friends and family.

The "Life of a Showgirl" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the exciting engagement news on Instagram Tuesday, soundtracked by her The Tortured Poets Department track "So High School," which fans believe is about her romance with the NFL star.

Swift also joked about their love story with a nod to high school stereotypes, writing alongside a dynamite emoji to signify their double T names: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

It didn't take long for the couple's close friends to react, including fellow Chiefs family members Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, with Patrick dropping several red heart emojis after reposting the announcement to his Instagram Story.

Brittany, who shares Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and Golden, 7 months, with Patrick gushed on her own Story, writing, "Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

The New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason, also reacted, sharing a clip from Taylor's recent appearance on the pod with the a quote from the Grammy-winner that read: "This is basically like every song I've ever written since I was a teenager come to life."

The Chiefs also reacted, tweeting, "Today is a fairytale ❤️💍.Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!"

Today is a fairytale ❤️💍



Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family! pic.twitter.com/ZnU6OHWRJU @Chiefs

Photos from the romantic proposal show Taylor and Travis surrounded by a lush garden of pink, white, and red roses. Another slide gave fans a close-up look at her Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck.

The engagement has been a long time coming, with Taylor openly crediting Travis' persistence and charm since the early days of their relationship. During her August 13 appearance on New Heights, she teased, "This podcast has done a lot for me, I owe a lot to this podcast. Ever since Travis tried to use it as his personal dating app."

But beyond the jokes, Taylor admitted she was instantly smitten.

"He's truly trying to get to know me in a way that's very natural. Very natural, very pure, very normal," she explained. "The way he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things -- he's a vibe booster in everyone's life. He's a human exclamation point."