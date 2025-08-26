Raven-Symoné's Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Claps Back at Claims She Married for Money

Getty

Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday are shutting down the gold digger rumors once and for all.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2020, got candid about money during a resurfaced June episode of their Tea Time podcast.

"Raven thought I was Jewish for the longest time," Pearman-Maday told guest Robby Hoffman. "She was really bummed because she thought in marrying me, a Jewish girl, she was going to get an upgraded [monetary bump]."

Raven-Symoné confirmed, adding, "I was marrying rich, too, and then I found out [she wasn't Jewish]."

When Hoffman reminded the Raven's Home star, "But you're rich," Pearman-Maday quickly jumped in: "Not as rich as me."

The comedian was stunned, asking, "Really? You're wealthier?" to which Pearman-Maday replied, "Yeah."

She went on to explain why she feels the need to speak up about it: "Part of why I feel like I have to stand 10 toes down about it and speak with my whole chest is because so many people think I married Raven just for money."

Pearman-Maday then shut it down once and for all, exclaiming, "I didn't marry Raven for money, I'm richer. I married Raven because I'm really attracted to her. Even her boobs, even though she might remove them and that's fine with me! I don't care."

Pearman-Maday, who grew up in Hancock Park, a wealthy neighborhood in Los Angeles, revealed, "My dad, he decided to move back to New York where he is originally from. My mom decided to move to the Pacific Northwest because she wanted farmland. … My sister, Mimi, also [moved] there. She is an esthetician."

Before meeting Raven in 2015, Pearman-Maday worked as a personal assistant and executive assistant in Hollywood. She has since expanded her career as a birth doula, writer and cohost of Tea Time.

As for their future, the couple told Us Weekly they plan to grow their family in time.

"The cool thing about Raven and I, though, is we'll throw one thing up on the board and then we'll sit with it and then it morphs into a million different things," Pearman-Maday shared in July 2023. "That is kind of what our family’s future looks like. There will be a family in some way, shape or form."

While they dream about what's ahead, Raven-Symoné said they're also focused on appreciating the little things in their marriage.