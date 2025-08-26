Swifties Crash Out Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce on Engagement: 'THIS IS EVERYTHING'

Getty

He knelt to the ground, and pulled out a ring!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" has just hit a new chapter -- engagement -- and Swifties are crashing out (in a good way), crying tears of joy over the exciting news.

On Tuesday, the couple -- who have been dating since summer 2023 -- announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram, sharing photos from a romantic garden proposal, including a close-up of Taylor's stunning engagement ring.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift captioned the post, which featured her song, "So High School," a track from The Tortured Poets Department that many believe was written about her relationship with Kelce.

Swifties immediately took to social media to react to the news, congratulating the pop star on her engagement.

"I AM CRYING THIS IS SO PERFECT. THIS IS EVERYTHING. ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING. TAYLOR DESERVES THE WORLD. I AM HOWLING," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"how do i explain to my nervous system that i'm not being held at gunpoint and it's just taylor swift announced her engagement?," a third fan joked, while another pointed out that they heard the news from ESPN, writing, "never in my life did i think i would find out about taylor swift getting engaged via ESPN notification."

Meanwhile, another user joked that they "are so happy for my close personal friend Taylor Swift," as another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "not to be parasocial but hearing that taylor swift is engaged genuinely made me so happy like.. she's marrying the man she’s been writing songs about since she was a teenager immmmm."

See more reactions in the tweets, below!



The news of the couple's engagement comes just a couple of weeks after Taylor appeared on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

During the two-hour-long episode, Swift and Kelce gave viewers an insight into their relationship, including how it really began.

"This podcast has done a lot for me," Taylor began after Jason asked why she was coming on the show. "This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating show," she said recalling Travis' attempt to meet her at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (Travis' NFL team, Kansas City Chiefs' home turf), during The Eras Tour.

Taylor began to recall the story she was told about an NFL player attempting to meet her backstage.

"He threw a man tantrum," she said with a laugh. "This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet," she continued before revealing he tried to sweet talk the "elevator lady" he knew at the stadium to get backstage.

Taylor added that Travis "didn't do any proper logistical planning" like reaching out to her management team to arrange the meeting. As many Swifites know, it wasn't until Travis confessed his desire to meet Taylor on the New Heights podcast, telling his brother that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, that she knew about it.

The 35-year-old singer said that watching that clip -- the "shooting your shot heard around the world" she called it later in the episode -- made her feel like she was in a 1980's "John Hughes movie."

"This is what I have been writing songs about wanting to happen to me for so long," Taylor said

"It was wild but it worked, I'm glad it worked," Taylor said looking at Travis before he added, "I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Also during the podcast, Taylor announced her 12th studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, revealing the album cover on the show along with its track list. In the time since, Swift has continued to drop several vinyl variants, which were all announced after dramatic countdowns on her website.