Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

Getty

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift says in a post shard to her Instagram, alongside a carousel of sweet images -- including that rock!

After much speculation, it looks like the life of a showgirl includes an engagement an upcoming wedding, as Taylor Swift has just announced that she and Travis Kelce are engaged.

The singer and football player took to their Instagrams with a joint post sharing the exciting news with a bit of humor.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨" the couple captioned the post, which includes a carousel of images from their engagement, including a look at Taylor's incredible engagement ring.

In her Instagram Stories share of the announcement, Taylor paired it with the opening moments of her track "So High School," a track from The Tortured Poets Department that many believe was written about her relationship with Kelce.

After using Travis Kelce's podcast to announce her latest album, followed by dramatic countdowns for a series of variants on her official website, a standard Instagram post seems a little surprising, considering how Taylor usually does things.

Cue Swifties combing through every detail of every image in this post, and analyzing the word choices ... before they go back and look for all the other clues in everything she's said and done over the past several years since she and Travis first got together.

In the meantime, congratulations to the happy couple!