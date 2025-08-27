Woman Allegedly Abandons Baby Outside Father's Apartment at 2AM, Texts: 'Get Your Kid, Bro'

McLennan County Jail

A young woman in Waco, Texas is facing the possibility of a decade behind bars after she allegedly abandoned a baby outside the father's apartment in the middle of the night, texting him, "Get your kid, bro."

Ashley Marie Bailey, 26, has been hit with a third-degree felony charge of abandoning-endangering a child without intent to return for the shocking incident, which went down just after 2 a.m. on August 20. According to Texas law, per Law&Crime, the charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum possible fine of $10,000.

It was the father who ultimately called police after he became aware of the baby girl strapped into a car seat outside of his apartment building, per an arrest affidavit seen by the outlet. This was around 2:45 a.m., nearly 40 minutes after the woman sent her first message saying she'd left the baby there.

According to the warrant, the father showed police text messages she'd sent him through that night. He said he did not see the messages at first and contacted police as soon as he opened the door and saw that his daughter had been abandoned alone outside.

The first text shared, per the affidavit, read, "come and get your baby ... [she] is at the door. Bye. Talk to you tomorrow." It is unclear in the affidavit what relationship Bailey, if any, has to the child or the child's father, nor did it specify why she had the child in the first place.

According to the affidavit, another message saw Bailey write, "IDC. Call CPS on me. Get your kid, bro." According to NBC affiliate WLUC, there were additional text messages from Bailey to the baby's father "begging" him to open the door and get the girl.

One message detailed in the affidavit read, "IDC anymore. Hope you get her or someone else is going to [get] her so it's going to be bad."