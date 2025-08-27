News Reporter's Viral Reaction To Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement: 'Feel Like Paul Revere Right Now'

CBS News/Instagram

"Come back to me," the reporter told producers as her jaw dropped while looking through the photos Travis and Taylor jointly shared.

When it comes to Swifties, we're everywhere. On the street, preparing your food and even delivering your news.

CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi absolutely lost it Tuesday morning, August 26, when she found out the news Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were engaged just moments before going live on-air.

The reporter can be seen looking at her phone before her jaw dropped and she said to herself, "Taylor Swift is engaged."

"Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged," she continued to say excitedly as it sunk in.

"This, come back to me [she told producers]. She just posted it. Oh, my God, oh, my God."

The reporter continued to look through the post Taylor and Travis jointly shared on Instagram before noticing the old mine cut ring.

"Oh, it's huge. The ring is ginormous," Rinaldi continued. "This is so exciting. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god."

CBS News reporter @olivialarinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” https://t.co/SsAqe2q4US pic.twitter.com/0fS6lCqEIR @CBSNews

She continued to freak out to her colleagues: "It's on her Instagram, it's on her Instagram, it's on her Instagram, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god," Rinaldi said as she continued to freak out.

"I feel like Paul Revere right now."

Later on-air, the reporter announced how proud she was to break the news for the CBS viewers at the time.

"This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged," she shared.

After Travis and Taylor broke the internet announcing their engagement, Ed Kelce opened up to media about the momentous occasion.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed told News 5 Cleveland.

"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," he added.

The "Life of a Showgirl" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the exciting engagement news on Instagram Tuesday, soundtracked by her The Tortured Poets Department track "So High School," which fans believe is about her romance with the NFL star.

Swift also joked about their love story with a nod to high school stereotypes, writing alongside a dynamite emoji to signify their double T names: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

It didn't take long for the couple's close friends to react, including fellow Chiefs family members Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, with Patrick dropping several red heart emojis after reposting the announcement to his Instagram Story.