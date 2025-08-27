DWTS Pro Britt Stewart Marries Daniel Durant in Star-Studded Ranch Wedding

Getty

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Alfonso Ribeiro and more DWTS favorites were there to celebrate the couple's big day.

Dancing with the Stars pro Britt Stewart officially has her forever dance partner!

The 35-year-old dancer tied the knot with CODA actor Daniel Durant, also 35, at Riata Ranch in Santa Margarita, California, on Saturday. The couple met when they were paired together for Season 31 of DWTS.

"I never could imagine what my wedding would be like and it still feels a little bit like a dream. But it's real. It's happening!" Durant told PEOPLE, while Stewart added, "I was never the little girl that had big dreams of a fairy-tale wedding. So when I describe our wedding, I want it to feel like an abundance of love connecting everyone there!"

The couple's nuptials were packed with Stewart's DWTS family, including judge Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert (who served as maid of honor), co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, plus pros Jenna Johnson, Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Brandon Armstrong and Witney Carson. Stewart's first DWTS partner Johnny Weir was even a bridesmaid.

Durant's CODA costars Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur also attended the wedding weekend, which kicked off with a "garden party meets Italian summer" welcome event featuring pizza and s'mores.

Stewart stunned in a Vivienne Westwood cape gown with a dramatic train and embroidered veil, while Durant wore a classic tux with Gucci sneakers and his late grandfather's ring.

"I love Britt's soul the most, that she is a strong leader and her sense of humor. If I fall, I know she will be the first to catch me," Durant gushed. "I just can't wait to call Britt my wife ... I want to show off that I'm all Britt's!"

Stewart echoed the sentiment, saying, "I am the yin to his yang. ... My soul has been waiting for his! I love that he is unique in every way possible and will surprise me every day for the rest of my life. I will never be bored with him and I need that! Our life together brings me so much joy. Daniel calms my nervous system and he is home."

The pair exchanged wedding bands and said their vows in American Sign Language, with Durant's childhood interpreter Doug Boen-Bailey on hand. The ceremony was officiated by Deaf West Theatre artistic director David Kurs, whom Durant called "an amazing family man" and a role model.

Food was also a major highlight, with Field to Table catering a menu tailored around Stewart's allergies and the couple's favorite foods -- from oysters and caviar to sushi and tacos. They even had a gluten-free fruit-topped cake, while signature cocktails were named after their cats, Hudson and Orlando.

After coming in fifth place -- Stewart's highest finish yet -- in 2020, the couple announced their romance on Valentine's Day 2023. They got engaged that Christmas.