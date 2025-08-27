Ed Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Was Getting 'A Little Antsy' Waiting For Travis Kelce Proposal

Getty

"I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event," Ed recalled telling Travis before he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring.

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, is spilling the tea the Swifties need.

After Travis and Taylor Swift broke the internet announcing their engagement with a collab on Instagram on August 26 -- at the 13th hour of the day, 13 days after their New Heights episode (natch!) -- Ed Kelce opened up to media about the momentous occasion.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed told News 5 Cleveland. (was it 13 days ago?)

"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," he added.

Ed was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice when he received the phone call every father can't wait to receive. He then opened up about how Travis popped the question

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let’s go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed said. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

He then recalled receiving that FaceTime: "I was at an Eagles practice, a public practice that they had a lot of people at, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night. So at that practice … I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know,” Ed said.

Celebrations began swiftly after the proposal with Ed celebrating the happy couple on Sunday night, August 24 after attending the premiere of The Kingdom in Kansas City.

"We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat," Ed said.

The "Life of a Showgirl" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the exciting engagement news on Instagram Tuesday, soundtracked by her The Tortured Poets Department track "So High School," which fans believe is about her romance with the NFL star.

Swift also joked about their love story with a nod to high school stereotypes, writing alongside a dynamite emoji to signify their double T names: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

It didn't take long for the couple's close friends to react, including fellow Chiefs family members Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, with Patrick dropping several red heart emojis after reposting the announcement to his Instagram Story.