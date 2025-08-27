TikTok Star Grant Gibbs Apologizes to Crumbl's Co-Founder for Accidentally Outing Him

TikTok/Instagram

"I wish I could retract what I just said. But you are going to be fine. And I think you're going to do great in this world and I'm proud of you," Grant said in his apology.

For those not chronically connected, Grant, who is best known for his "A Twink and a Redhead" page, posted multiple videos online over the past few days in which he commented on Sawyer's sexuality.

"This is my face after watching a video of the Crumbl CEO and seeing that that's apparently a straight man," he said in the initial video that has amassed more than 19 million views at the time of writing.

He continued: "No it's not. That man is so gay. That man is gay to the gods. There's a genetic component to sexuality, mama, and let's just say he has the gene and there's no denying evolution. Oh my god, that’s a gay man!"

Grant added, "I don't care if I'm outing a CEO with millions of dollars."

Turns out, he was.

Sawyer took to Instagram to address the viral video surrounding his sexuality and confirmed he was in fact gay. In an open letter to his followers, Sawyer came out publicly.

"Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful. Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words… The truth is, over the past few years I've come to understand and accept that I'm gay," he shared.

Grant, after seeing the letter, took to his platform of over 200k followers and explained how it was not his "intention" to out Sawyer.

"Hey guys, so I just got word that the Crumbl co-founder just came out," Grant began.

"This was not my intention to ever out somebody this way, but girl, I'm so happy for you and so proud of you. You are hot and you're going to live your best open, out, gay life, mama. You are chiseled, you are cut, like, it's going to be such a gag. But guys, I didn't mean for this to happen the way it did. I'm so sorry, Sawyer," he began in the video.

Grant went on to explain to Sawyer that he's nevertheless certain he will be "fine."

"You've got money, you've got beautiful homes, beautiful clothes, and you probably have a gorgeous hole, in a way that's like, you know what I mean. I wish I could retract what I just said. But you are going to be fine. And I think you're going to do great in this world and I'm proud of you," Grant added.

Grant went on to acknowledge that it was "nasty" of him to share the video and admitted he never intended for it "to end up like this."

"At least you don’t gotta ride the subway like the rest of us," Grant said as he got on the New York City subway at the end of the video.