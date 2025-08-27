Lily Phillips' Dad Says He'd 'Sell Our House' If She Quit OnlyFans

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over/Instagram

During a recent episode of documentary series 'Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over,' Phillips' family shares their honest feelings about her career as an OnlyFans content creator -- reducing her to tears before she responds.

Adult content creator Lily Phillips and her parents are getting brutally honest about her career.

"We've known for years she's done OnlyFans and I thought it was just posing in swimwear and lingerie," Lily's dad, Lindsay Phillips, revealed during a recent episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, per the Daily Mail.

Her mom, Emma, added, "When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter. We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like, 'No, no.'"

The 24-year-old fought back tears as her parents admitted they wished she would walk away from the platform.

"If there's anything we could do to change her profession, we'd do it overnight … It's the 'degradingness' of it and making sure that she's safe," Lindsay explained. "Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? Well, as far as I'm concerned, we've had nothing but nice times and love … Is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house. You could have everything you want, Lily, if you gave it all up now."

At that point, Lily walked out, telling producers, "I don't want to be on camera, I just need a moment."

Her parents also admitted they've received backlash over her choices.

"I get calls from random people saying, 'I hope your daughter dies,'" Lindsay revealed.

Later, Lily told Stacey, "I understand and respect how they feel and that's that." The two also touched on the financial side of her work, with Stacey noting, "So the subscribers, they'll give a tenner and she's got 33,000 so that's £330,000 a month."

But Lily admitted, "I'm so English, I find money so uncomfortable to talk about … I find it a little bit distasteful."

Phillips, who previously made headlines after claiming she had sex with 1,113 men in 12 hours, has also said she made a seven-figure sum from a video of her sleeping with 100 men in one day.

Despite the concern from her family, Lily insists she's not stopping anytime soon.