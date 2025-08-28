Everything Ariana Grande Has Been Doing Since Her Last Tour in 2019

Getty

The "Thank U, Next" singer announced her first tour after a six-year hiatus and it turns out she has been keeping herself pretty busy since her last tour, and it isn't just all things 'Wicked'.

Arianators are about to break free from a tour drought.

After a six-year hiatus, Ariana Grande announced her "The Eternal Sunshine" tour for 2026, causing her fans to absolutely lose their minds as she prepares to travel from America to Canada, before wrapping up in London.

The announcement comes after the 32-year-old posted a cryptic Instagram video on Wednesday (Aug. 27). Grande's hand trembles as she tries to tap on a screen reading, "A corrupt file has been found and corrected."

The video then cuts to the following text: "See you next year … Announcement loading …"

It comes out of left field as Grande fans were only just getting over the fact their idol said she wasn't planning on touring "anytime soon."

"I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon," she told Variety in December 2024. "I think the next few years, hopefully we'll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now."

"I am appreciative for [my fans'] understanding. I'm so grateful for the ways in which we've grown together over this whole journey with Wicked. But music will always be a part of my life," Grande said before adding, "I'll perform at my mother's house."

Fans made their disappointment clear which led her to respond where she revealed that she was "working on a plan to sing for you all next year."

"even if it’s just for a little," she added in a July post. "very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it."

Everything Ariana Has Been Doing From 2019 - Now

It's been a long time coming for fans of Grande who have patiently been waiting since Grande's "Sweetener World Tour," which concluded in December 2019.

The tour supported her albums Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019) and spanned 101 dates across North America and Europe.

It's not like we haven't seen Grande at all since her last tour; she has definitely still been in the forefront of our minds, she has just been preoccupied with other endeavors since she last hit the stage.

Aside from the pandemic putting a slight pause on the world, Grande kept herself pretty busy in 2020, including releasing a song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."

She released her sixth studio album, "Positions", in October, performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and collaborated with Lady Gaga on the hit single "Rain On Me".

She also purchased a new home in the Hollywood Hills and by late 2020, her relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez was confirmed, with the pair announcing their engagement by the end of the year.

In the following year, Grande married Gomez in May, released a remix of her song "34+35" with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, and launched her own beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty.

She also appeared on the film Don't Look Up and served as a coach on the 21st season of The Voice.

In 2022, Grande's time was very much focused on launching the second chapter of her makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty, and a new line of body products called God Is A Woman Body.

Then, Wicked began. It was always a lifelong dream of Grande's to play Glinda from the musical Wicked and she revealed she would cancel mid-tour to prepare for the film adaptation. This year also became the first full year she didn't release new music or features since her debut.

In 2023, production for Wicked was well underway. She also finalized her divorce from Gomez, and began a new relationship with her costar Ethan Slater.

Grande also found time to feature on The Weeknd's remix of "Die For You," released her 13th fragrance, Cloud Pink, and made a guest appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race.

When 2024 rolled around, our girl was about to enter a jam-packed year of promotion for the highly-anticipated Wicked. However, this is when we received her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

She also received public attention and some criticism for her relationship with Slater, her changing appearance, and her physical health during the Wicked promotional tour.

Enter 2025: Grande is set to have another whirlwind press tour for Wicked: For Good and has most likely been frantically working behind the scenes on her upcoming tour.

Ariana Grande Artist Presale drops on Tuesday, September 9 at 10AM local time. Sign up here by Sunday, September 7 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET.