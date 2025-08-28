Christina Applegate Shares How Her MS Battle Has 'Broken' Her Daughter Sadie

Getty

"It was like losing the mom she had to this f--king thing. And the more she's gotten older now, I think the more it's hurting her," the actress -- who was diagnosed with MS in 2021 -- said of her 14-year-old daughter.

Christina Applegate is speaking out about how her battle with multiple sclerosis is impacting her daughter, Sadie.

On Tuesday's episode of her and Jamie Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, the actress -- who was diagnosed with MS in 2021 -- shared that her difficult journey with the disease has "broken" her 14-year-old daughter.

"In my situation, Sadie only knew me as healthy and a runner and a Pelotoner and a dancer -- and she only knew that," said Applegate, who shares Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble. "So, then when this came about [in] 2021, she was like stoic about it."

"Now, I see her look at me when I'm in bed and can't quite move, or [when] I wanna go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can't quite get down the hallway [and] for whatever reason that my legs aren't working that day," she continued, adding that she can "barely get to the bathroom" right now. "It's broken her."

The Dead to Me star went on to share that for Sadie, "It was like losing the mom she had to this f--king thing. And the more she's gotten older now, I think the more it's hurting her."

Sigler -- who was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old -- noted that Sadie learned that her mother's disease would be something she'll be dealing with for the rest of her life.

"It's a very harsh reality for our children," said The Sopranos actress, who shares sons Jack and Beau with her husband, Cutter Dykstra.

"It's a lot for them to take on," Applegate agreed, before adding that she was diagnosed in 2021 during the pandemic.

"We had just gone through COVID and no school and all this stuff, and now mommy can't do all the things that she used to be able to do, and I see it in her eyes. I see it," she said.

"But you know what’s really beautiful? When we're out, she knows I'm having such a hard time because I have such anxiety about being out. And she's always got my arm," she continued. "She's always trying to help me through and help me with my cane and all this stuff. At home, she's like, 'Can you please go down and make my food cause you're the only one who can make it?'"

The podcast episode comes just a few weeks after Applegate revealed on a previous episode that she was hospitalized with a kidney infection that had spread to both kidneys, leaving her in excruciating pain.

"So much pain. I'm screaming," the 53-year-old actress shared from her hospital bed in L.A., where she recorded the episode while still receiving treatment. "Of course, my brain's like, 'Oh, my appendix is bursting.'"

In a statement to PEOPLE via her rep, Applegate confirmed, "I'm home and have been treated for the kidney infection. As far as my ongoing stomach thing, it's a work in progress. I was there 7 days."

Since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021, the Married... with Children alum has been candid about her ongoing health battle.