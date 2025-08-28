Emma Stone Jokes That She Believes In Aliens: 'How Do You Know I'm Not an Alien?'

Getty

"The idea that we're alone in this vast expanse of the universe, truly -- not that we're being watched, but that we're alone out here -- is a pretty narcissistic thing to think," Stone shared during the 'Bugonia' press conference at the Venice Film Festival.

Emma Stone is beaming in the extraterrestrial.

During a press conference for her new film Bugonia at the Venice Film Festival, the actress -- who plays an accused alien in the Yorgos Lanthimos dark comedy -- shared her thoughts on the possible existence of aliens.

According to Variety, Stone, 36, was asked whether or not she believes that there is an ultimate intelligence "looking upon us and maybe saving our lives."

"I don't know about looking down on us, but one of my favorite people who has ever lived is [astronomer] Carl Sagan, and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is," she replied. "He very deeply believed the idea that we're alone in this vast expanse of the universe, truly -- not that we're being watched, but that we're alone out here -- is a pretty narcissistic thing to think."

"So yes, I'm coming out with it, I believe in aliens. Thank you!" she declared with smile, before waving to the crowd.

Lanthimos also weighed in, saying, "That's a very complicated question to answer in a serious way."

When asked by a journalist how she navigates success "without turning into an alien," Stone joked, "How do you know I’m not an alien?"

"I think there's a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now,” Stone said. “But I think everyone sort of deals with that now. We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me. Because there’s me, and then there’s me, here. There’s the person who comes here and then there's the person who I am with my friends and family. They're the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane."

Bugonia -- which marks Stone's fifth collaboration with Lanthimos -- follows "two conspiracy obsessed young men," played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, who "kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company," portrayed by Stone, as they "convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth," per Focus Features. The film also stars Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone.