Kate Gosselin Gets Candid About 'Ugly' Divorce from Jon: 'It Did Not Turn Out Well for My Kids'

Getty

"I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble; I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids," Gosselin shared. "A lot of things happened that I could not control ... but I did my best."

Kate Gosselin is opening up about the lasting impact her split from Jon Gosselin had on their children.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum got candid during a TikTok Live Wednesday after a fan asked how to get through a divorce.

"I don't know if you have kids or don't have kids, but I just, I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly," Kate shared. "And I didn't buy into all the drama and the hate, and the ugly. And I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could."

Kate, who filed for divorce from Jon in 2009 amid cheating allegations, explained that her goal at the time was to "not stir up trouble."

"I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble; I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids," she continued. "A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids, but I did my best. We just got through it to the best of our ability."

Looking back, she admitted, "it could've been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice."

Kate and Jon share twins Mady and Cara, 24, along with sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, 21. Their family life in Pennsylvania was documented on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 from 2007 to 2009 -- and then post-divorce as just Kate Plus 8 until 2017.

Her comments come shortly after her son Collin alleged on TikTok that he and his siblings were "forced apart" and "pitted against each other."

Kate appeared to respond earlier this month when a fan asked about the post during another TikTok session. "He knows why.. 😢," Kate wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She also liked comments defending her parenting, including one that read, "Looking back now, I can see how you were portrayed as the villain and you weren't. I apologize for ever thinking that. 🩷"

Kate replied: "Aww I appreciate your words. Forgiven 🥰🥰🥰."