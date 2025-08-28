Why Khloe Kardashian Has 'Fallen In Love' with Stem Cell Treatment In Mexico

Instagram

"I'm in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere," Khloe shared.

When it comes to new moves in medicine, the Kardashians will be the first in line to try it.

Khloe Kardashian is the latest to receive muse stem cell treatment, after her sister Kim also crossed the border to Mexico to try it out for her shoulder injury from working out.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 27, the 41-year-old reality star detailed the work done by Dr. Adeel Khan, a doctor described on his Eterna clinic's website as "a globally recognized pioneer in regenerative medicine." Other celebrity clients of his include Chris Hemsworth -- who posted about getting treatment in 2004 -- and Zac Efron, who also visited last year.

"I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level," Khloe wrote in a post on Instagram . "Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk)."

The Good American co-founder also shared her hopes that the treatment will be available in the United States one day.

Stem cells are cells which are able to self-renew and create specialized cells, and are currently used to treat blood cancer and other blood disorders, according to the Cleveland Clinic . Medical researchers believe stem cells also have the potential to treat many other diseases, however these studies are still ongoing.

While some fans shared their support for Khloe, others noted how unrelatable it can feel to see posts like Khloe's.

"I love the Kardashians, but ALL of their healthcare related posts are so out of touch," one fan wrote.

"Good to know billionaires can afford to live a long healthy happy life. 🙏 I'll go sit in my corner struggling with debilitating Lyme disease bc I can't afford health insurance and all the doctors that treat Lyme cost thousands," another social media user wrote. "But hey, I'm happy you love stem cells! 😍👏"

Just two weeks earlier, Kim shared her experience with the same doctor.

"I'm so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey," Kim began, saying she tore her shoulder while weightlifting in 2023, something which left her in "debilitating pain."

"I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna," she continued, adding his team treated her should with "Dezawa Muse cells." Calling the results "immediate," Kim claims she has since "regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."

But that wasn't the end of her "journey," as she said she, "encouraged by this success," recently returned to Khan to "address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years." Calling the treatment "a game-changer," she said she again "experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone."

Telling her followers to "do your own homework" before booking a flight, Kardashian reminded her fans that the stem cells "aren't yet accessible" in the States. "I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan's team," she said, adding that she's "deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit."

Kim went on to say she "can't recommend this treatment enough," claiming it's "transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."

Efron previously said he received treatment for his back, after injuring himself filming The Iron Claw. "Now, six months post-treatment, I'm back in the gym and already seeing improvements," he said in his post.

Hemsworth, however, didn't reveal what he had treated.