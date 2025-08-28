OnlyFans' Sophie Rain Reveals $82 Million Payday, Says She 'Almost Made More' Than LeBron James Last Year

YouTube/Getty

"No one believes me, but it is very true," the 20-year-old adult content creator said of her salary.

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain says she's showering in millions!

While appearing in David Dobrik's August 26 YouTube vlog, the 20-year-old adult content creator opened up about how much money she earns on OnlyFans -- and even went as far as to compare herself to one of the highest-paid NBA players, LeBron James.

Dobrik, 29, asked Rain about "rumors" he read online regarding how much money she makes on OnlyFans, to which Rain said, "That was all true."

"No one believes me, but it is very true," she claimed, before Dobrik then showed what appeared to be Rain's salary statistics on a phone.

"She has made $82 million in the last year and a half," the YouTuber said.

Rain admitted that she's worried her fame will disappear.

"I'm just so nervous," she said. "I'm paranoid. 'Cause all of this could disappear tomorrow."

"$82 million doesn't disappear tomorrow!" Dobrik said with a laugh, before his friend, Ilya Fedorovich, brought up another shocking stat about how much Rain allegedly makes an hour.

"$28,472," he said. "That's f--king insane!"

Dobrik joked that Rain was having a "slow month" in July as she "only made 3.4 million," per the internet star. "Someone take a vacation!"

Rain then casually chimed in, sharing a wild statistic.

"I almost made more than LeBron last year," she claimed. "He made $56 million, I made $43 [million]."

According to Sportico, James' NBA salary for the 2024-2025 season with the Los Angeles Lakers was $48.7 million, in addition to $85 million in endorsements, bringing his total earnings for last season to $133.7 million.

It's unclear where Rain got her figures from.

Rain -- who joined OnlyFans in 2023 -- opened up about her career on the platform in an interview with Fox News Digital in March.

Despite posting content on the adults-only website, Rain shared that she's a devout Christian and has rather conservative morals, saying she's "still a virgin."

"I'm very strong," she said. "I have a very close relationship with my church and I love God. I believe that he will forgive your sins for anything, and I think that he's happy that I'm successful."

Rain went on to note that "having personal boundaries is the biggest thing."

"You have got to have morals or else you're going to get lost in the industry," she said. "That's just what happens. It's really easy to listen to what someone else says and listen to them and try to follow what they do, but you have got to stay true to yourself."