Selena Gomez Celebrates Taylor Swift's Engagement With Emotional Tweet About Love From Her BFF

Getty

"Real love still happens," Swift began telling Gomez in 2009 before adding, "I have to believe that."

Selena Gomez is celebrating her best friend Taylor Swift.

The duo have been best friends for almost two decades -- they met while Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was dating Joe Jonas -- and now, they are both engaged.

Gomez took to Instagram to share her excitement over the fact that Travis Kelce knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and Swift said yes.

She chose Queen's "You're My Best Friend" to go with her well wishes to Swift, "When bestie gets engaged" with a heart-face emoji.

Instagram/X

The Only Murders In The Building star also reposted a 2009 tweet she received from Swift.

"Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too," Swift wrote at the time.

The tweet was posted in April of 2009, which is around the time Swift was dating Lucas Till who starred in Swift's "You Belong With Me" video clip. Meanwhile, Gomez was briefly dating actor Taylor Lautner after they met in Canada while working on their respective projects, Ramona and Beezus and Twilight.

Swift and Gomez's friendship only grew stronger in the late 2000s, following the breakup from each of their Jonas Brothers relationships.

"We were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute," Gomez said during an August episode of the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast.

"We didn't know what we were doing [at the time]. But, yeah, she and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other."

Now, nearly 20 years later, both are happily in love, with Gomez getting engaged to Benny Blanco in December 2024 after a year of dating.

Swift celebrated Gomez's happy news, by sending her congratulatory message to Gomez and Blanco while jokingly volunteering to take on a role in their nuptials.

"Yes I will be the flower girl," Swift teased.

The following year, the "Life of a Showgirl" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared their exciting engagement news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, soundtracked by her The Tortured Poets Department track "So High School," which fans believe is about her romance with the NFL star.

Swift also joked about their love story with a nod to high school stereotypes, writing alongside a dynamite emoji to signify their double T names: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

It came after Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, where Swift was noticeably absent. Gomez was spotted on a yacht with longtime friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez.