Who Is French Montana's Fiancée? Everything to Know About The Princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra

The 40-year-old rapper proposed to Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- the Princess of Dubai -- two months ago, after the couple first sparked dating rumors last October in Dubai.

The 40-year-old rapper proposed to Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- the Princess of Dubai -- two months ago, according to a press release shared with TMZ Wednesday.

Montana popped the question during Paris Fashion Week in June, just days after making his runway debut at the Spring/Summer 2026 3.PARADIS show. Two days after the June 25 sand-covered presentation, the hip-hop star shared a snap from the runway to Instagram, captioning it, "TOUCHDOWN 🌊🎥."

"Representatives confirm that while wedding plans are underway, specific dates and arrangements are still being finalized by both families, who are reportedly excited and supportive," the release stated.

French, 40, and Sheikha Mahra, 31, first sparked dating rumors nearly a year ago when they were spotted together in October 2024. At the time, the Princess posted photos of herself showing the "Unforgettable" rapper around Dubai. The pair went public with their romance this summer, stepping out hand-in-hand at several Paris Fashion Week events.

Dubai Upbringing

Born February 26, 1994 in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, and his former wife, Zoe Grigorakos. At birth, she was named Christina and has Greek ancestry on her mother's side.

Mahra graduated in 2023 with a degree in international relations before entering the spotlight for her high-profile marriage.

Royal Wedding, Royal Divorce

She tied the knot with Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in April 2023, followed by a lavish wedding celebration in May. The two welcomed a daughter in May 2024, but just two months later, Mahra shocked her followers by announcing their divorce on Instagram in a since-deleted post. In a surprising move, she invoked "triple talaq," a traditional Islamic practice in which a man divorces his wife by saying "I divorce you" three times -- a custom rarely, if ever, used by women. She later publicly thanked her father for his support during the difficult split.

Personal Projects

Following her divorce, Mahra shifted focus to her own projects, launching her perfume brand, Mahra M1, in September 2024. Her debut fragrance, boldly titled Divorce, was inspired by her personal journey.

She's also been active in charity work, previously serving as a royal ambassador during a visit to the Community Development Authority in 2021, and donating toys to the Rashid Centre for People of Determination in 2023.