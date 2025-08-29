Josh Hall Throws Shade at Ex Christina Haack After Divorce Settlement

Getty

"Finally, legally divorced and a free man," Hall wrote, before slamming Haack after their divorce was finalized over a year following their split.

Josh Hall is speaking out after settling his divorce from Christina Haack.

On Thursday, the realtor took to Instagram to react to his divorce "finally" being finalized after a judge signed off on it earlier this week, and threw shade at his now ex-wife.

Alongside a photo of himself and a horse, Hall wrote, "Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality… Finally, legally divorced and a free man."

"I've always worked hard, kept what's mine, and declined hand outs, and I'm keeping it that way," he added, before he then slammed Haack, writing, "Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."

Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024 after over two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The drama has played out both publicly and on Haack's other show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, The Flip Off.

In May, Haack's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the Flip or Flop star and Hall had settled their divorce.

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," her rep announced in a statement. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

While their divorce was seemingly settled in May, a judge signed off on the docs on August 26.

Court docs obtained by E! News revealed financial details of the settlement. Per E! News, Haack shelled out a $300,000 equalization payment back in May, along with a unallocated payment of $100,000 in September 2024. The HGTV star also paid $40,000 for Hall's attorney's fees.

According to the outlet, the docs also stated that both parties received real estate in their divorce. Haack will remain the owner of the pair's homes in Newport Beach, California, and Franklin, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Hall will keep his property in Thompson Station, Tennessee, and several vehicles.

An insider close to Hall told E! News that he believes the divorce settlement was "fair," and that he "couldn't be happier."

"He voluntarily declined spousal support," said the source. "Given there was no prenup, Christina should send Josh a thank you, but Josh is happy to never have to speak to her again."

Haack's marriage to Hall was her third. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018. The former couple shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 10.

Haack tied the knot with Ant Anstead in 2018, and the pair welcomed son Hudson in 2019, before calling it quits the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Shortly after, she moved on with Hall, and the two reportedly secretly tied the knot in October 2021, but didn't confirm the news until the following April.