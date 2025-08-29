Texas Teen, Boyfriend Accused of Fatally Torturing Her 8-Year-Old Sibling 'Over Several Days'

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Her arrest comes six months after her boyfriend was booked on the same charge, after he claimed the victim -- who died at the hospital -- "fell down a lot."

A Texas teenager has been accused of abuse leading to the death of her younger sibling, her arrest coming six months after her boyfriend was booked on the same charge.

This week, 17-year-old Kara Walker (left) was charged with injury to a child, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office claiming the 8-year-old male victim was Walker's younger sibling. Her 18-year-old boyfriend, Nolan Stallings (right), was given the same charge back in March; he was 17 at the time of the incident. Neither of them has been accused of murder.

Per the sheriff, deputies were called to the an area hospital on February 10, where the victim had been taken with "various bodily injuries" and was unresponsive.

Authorities said he remained in critical condition until he died five days later. "His injuries were consistent with abuse," the Sheriff added when announcing Stallings' arrest earlier this year.

Initially, Sheriff's office investigators told KHOU 11 News that Stallings told them the 8-year-old boy "fell down a lot."

An autopsy reportedly ruled the boy's cause of death as blunt force trauma, while court docs reportedly claim he was "abused and tortured over several days" and that "the injuries that resulted from abuse caused the [child's] death."

No other details about the alleged abuse have been revealed.

Walker's bond was set at $100,000, while Stallings' bond is at $1,000,000, per FOX 26. Despite pointing out in a motion for reducing his bond that the incident occurred nine days before his 18th birthday and he was a high school student, a judge declined the request.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.