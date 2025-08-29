Nebraska Huskers Delete 'Ill-Advised' Taylor-Travis Joke After 'Strong Responses' from Swifties, Chiefs Fans

Instagram

The Huskers' official account trolled Travis Kelce after the team won over his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, during a game Thursday.

The University of Nebraska's football team took aim at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement on social media ... and the backlash was, well, swift.

On Thursday night, the school went head-to-head against Kelce's alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, in a game attended by the couple, who announced their engagement earlier this week. After the Huskers came out victorious, the team poked fun at the engagement photos and the pair themselves with a post shared to X.

In the post, Swift was seen cozying up to Herbie Husker, Nebraska's mascot, in an edit of one of the engagement photos -- as the mascot was superimposed over Kelce via Photoshop. "Change of plans," read the caption for the post.

"The post by Nebraska football, which I'm not sharing, is disgusting," read one reaction from a Chiefs fan, as pointed out by USA Today. "Taylor, whether you like her music or not, is a human being and deserves respect. That was gross to do to anyone."

"Irrelevant Football program just trying to be relevant," read another upset Chiefs fan, while another wrote, "Wow, Nebraska. Such an inconsiderate post. Congrats on the win, but keep Taylor out of this you pieces of garbage!"

When replies were limited to those the Huskers account followed or mentioned, a Swift fan wrote, "did someone hurt your feelings @Huskers 😔😔😔 imagine how taylor feels having her ENGAGEMENT photo edited and her fiance covered. yall messed with the wrong legal team."

"tl cleanse (yall are weird for posting that)," replied another Swift fan, sharing the original photo instead.

Another Taylor fan account replied to the post, saying they reported it to X, "because what you doing is so disgusting."

Dave Portnoy also called the post "DISGUSTING," while also sharing a screenshot of it as well. "No place for this in college football. Act like you've been there before Nebraska. I now have no choice but to declare Sept 20th a 'Taylor Swift Defend Her Honor' Game for the Wolverines," he added.

The post was eventually deleted.



"The ill-advised post on the @Huskers X account last night resulted in very strong responses and comments that took the attention away from the game and our football team," a spokesperson for the university's athletic department told norin a statement. "We made the decision to remove the post and focus on our season opening victory in a great environment."